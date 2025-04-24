NHL draft prospect offers hint on Tom Willander's Canucks future

At the end of April, we still have no idea what the future holds for top Vancouver Canucks defence prospect and Boston University ace Tom Willander.

Willander, 20, has yet to sign his entry-level contract and has reportedly joined up with the Swedish national team after finishing his semester at BU. But, Sascha Boumedienne, a top 2025 draft prospect, a fellow Swede, and Willander's collegiate defence partner, has his own ideas of what the future holds for the Canucks prospect.

“Tom’s a beast. He’s an unreal skater," Boumedienne told Cam Robinson of EliteProspects. "The way he uses his stick is second to none. I don’t think he’s coming back.”

Of course, we cannot take Boumedienne's word as gospel with how little information there is on Willander in general, but the fact that he has taken a side and is leaning towards his defence partner turning pro is, at the very least, worth noting.

As we have noted multiple times in recent days with the latest reports and rumors coming to light, the Canucks do not truly have to sign Willander to an entry-level contract until 2027, as his NHL signing rights expire on Aug. 15, 2027.

Ideally, Willander turns pro and joins the Canucks before that. GM Patrik Allvin and the Canucks' development staff think Willander is ready, and now even Willander's own collegiate defence partner thinks he won't be returning to the NCAA next season.

That should hold some weight as the Canucks head into what will assuredly be a busy, action-packed offseason filled with signings and trades.