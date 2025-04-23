Canucks potentially mulling new contract for Derek Forbort

According to a report, the Vancouver Canucks are believed to have held preliminary talks regarding a contract extension for veteran defenceman Derek Forbort, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Forbort, 33, joined the Canucks after signing a one-year, $1.5 million prove-it deal on the opening day of free agency on July 1, 2024, ending a three-year stint with the Boston Bruins.

Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal reported Tuesday that Forbort has indeed undergone a minor procedure to repair a broken orbital bone, which was sustained after Forbort was on the receiving end of a vicious sucker punch from Minnesota Wild forward Yakov Trenin to conclude a fight between the two heavyweights.

"Derek Forbort had minor surgery to repair a broken bone in eye. He is doing well," Dhaliwal posted to his X account Tuesday. "I also believe some talks have taken place about re-signing him."



Derek Forbort had minor surgery to repair a broken bone in eye.



He is doing well.



I also believe some talks have taken place about re-signing him.#Canucks — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) April 22, 2025

Keeping Forbort could be a wise move on the Canucks' behalf, even though much of his 2024-25 season was decimated by a myriad of injuries.

After the Carson Soucy trade, Forbort became one of the Canucks' most relied-upon blueliners, and if Tom Willander does not sign an entry-level contract soon, the Canucks will again have limited options on defence next season.

With Forbort and the injured Noah Juulsen both set to hit free agency this summer at this moment in time, the Canucks currently feature a defence core of Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers, and Elias Pettersson. And that's if the Canucks consider the youngest Elias Pettersson ready to become a full-time NHLer.

Victor Mancini could be another option, especially with veterans like Akito Hirose, Guillaume Brisebois, and Christian Wolanin also due to hit the market.

Dhaliwal's report should be considered encouraging, because the Canucks won't have to pay much to keep the oft-injured Forbort. The last thing they want to do while attempting to become a Stanley Cup contender again is throw a bunch of young defenders to the wolves.