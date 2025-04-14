NHL should be ashamed of reaction to Canucks defenceman's injury

The NHL Department of Player Safety has stuck up for the Vancouver Canucks a few times this season, but when it comes to policing the code NHL players preach, it fell painfully short.

On Saturday night, Canucks defenceman Derek Forbort fell victims to both the referees' and the Department's failure to enforce the "code". After engaging in a fight with Minnesota Wild forward Yakov Trenin, Forbort ended up falling to the ground after the fight was broken up,

Then, with a referee standing between him and Trenin, Forbort absorbed a sucker punch from Trenin while on the ground, causing him to immediately put his hand to his eyes in pain.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet revealed Sunday that Forbort suffered a broken orbital bone as a result of Trenin's punch, ending the defenceman's 2024-25 season and first season with the Canucks.

Not long after, it was reported, then confirmed, that Trenin would not face any discipline for his action. Not a fine, not a suspension. Nothing.

During the game, at least, Trenin was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in addition to his fighting major, and was given a game misconduct as an aggressor.

For Forbort, this type of needless injury can potentially cause permanent side effects that alter his quality of life, including nerve damage, double vision, and vision loss.

In the wake of Forbort's season-ending injury, the Canucks are left with only Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Victor Mancini, Marcus Pettersson, and Elias Pettersson as the remaining healthy defensemen.

Expect the Canucks to call up a defenceman from the AHL to, hopefully, bring a merciful conclusion to this injury-laden and generally disastrous 2024-25 season.

Don't expect the NHL Department of Player Safety to step up when it matters the most. Now, a precedent has been set for allowing dangerous and careless plays for now and in the future.