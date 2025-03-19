Canucks Game 68 Preview vs. Jets: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

A key matchup with Utah certainly did not go according to plan, and now the Vancouver Canucks (31-25-11) have an even harder task ahead with the Winnipeg Jets (47-17-4) coming to town to play the Canucks at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night.
The Canucks are expected to be without injured forward Filip Chytil (concussion) for a second consecutive game, while winger Conor Garland is banged up and is considered to be a game-time decision.
With Garland potentially out of the lineup for the game against the Jets, forward Linus Karlsson has been called up from the AHL Abbotsford Canucks under emergency conditions.
Canucks Game Lineup
Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson
Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against Winnipeg in what certainly be an important game for the team's playoff hopes. The 29-year-old made 20 saves on 22 shots in the 3-1 loss to Utah on Sunday night.
Jets Game Lineup
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabe Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev - Morgan Barron - Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg - Luke Schenn
Haydn Fleury - Colin Miller
Vezina Trophy frontrunner and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is confirmed to be the Jets' starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Hellebuyck is 39-9-3 this season with an astounding 1.99 GAA, a .927 save percentage, and a tied career-high six shutouts.
How to watch the Canucks game
Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and TSN3. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.