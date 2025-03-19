Canucks Game 68 Preview vs. Jets: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

A key matchup with Utah certainly did not go according to plan, and now the Vancouver Canucks (31-25-11) have an even harder task ahead with the Winnipeg Jets (47-17-4) coming to town to play the Canucks at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night.

The Canucks are expected to be without injured forward Filip Chytil (concussion) for a second consecutive game, while winger Conor Garland is banged up and is considered to be a game-time decision.

With Garland potentially out of the lineup for the game against the Jets, forward Linus Karlsson has been called up from the AHL Abbotsford Canucks under emergency conditions.

Canucks Game Lineup

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson

Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against Winnipeg in what certainly be an important game for the team's playoff hopes. The 29-year-old made 20 saves on 22 shots in the 3-1 loss to Utah on Sunday night.

Jets Game Lineup

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabe Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev - Morgan Barron - Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Luke Schenn

Haydn Fleury - Colin Miller

Vezina Trophy frontrunner and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is confirmed to be the Jets' starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Hellebuyck is 39-9-3 this season with an astounding 1.99 GAA, a .927 save percentage, and a tied career-high six shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and TSN3. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.