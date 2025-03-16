Canucks Game 67 Preview vs. Utah HC: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Having finally re-established themselves in a wildcard playoff spot, the Vancouver Canucks (31-24-11) must refocus and defeat Utah Hockey Club (29-26-11) to add a small cushion on their lead and retain their place in the Western Conference. Utah currently trails Vancouver in the standings by four points with an equal amount of games played.

The Canucks, hosting Utah for the very first time, will be without center Filip Chytil on Sunday night after he suffered a concussion while playing against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Canucks Game Lineup

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen, after a few days off, is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against Utah in what will be the second leg of Vancouver's penultimate back-to-back of the season. The Finn is 23-12-7 this season with a 2.55 GAA, a .904 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Utah Game Lineup

Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Logan Cooley

Alex Kerfoot - Barrett Hayton - Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse - Jack McBain - Josh Doan

Michael Carcone - Nick Bjugstad - Kevin Stenlund

Olli Maatta - Sean Durzi

Mikhail Sergachev - John Marino

Ian Cole - Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka is confirmed to be Utah's starting goalie against the Canucks on Sunday night. The 28-year-old has quietly been outstanding for Utah this season, posting an 18-17-6 record, a 2.49 GAA, a .908 save percentage, and one shutout, which aren't fully reflective of his efforts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Sunday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Utah16. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.