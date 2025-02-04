Canucks Game 53 Preview vs. Avalanche: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

The Vancouver Canucks (23-18-11) are one game out of a playoff spot but will have to face the Colorado Avalanche (31-21-2) at home at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. These two teams will face each other one more time this season after Tuesday night.
The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Avalanche but only 1-3-1 in their last five games. Hat trick hero Kiefer Sherwood lifted the Canucks to that one win back on Dec. 16.
Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (lower-body) has been ruled out for Tuesday night's contest against the Avalanche. Veteran defenceman Carson Soucy is an option to rejoin the lineup, per head coach Rick Tocchet, but no decision appears to be made.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland
Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson - Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Avalanche on Tuesday night. Demko, 29, allowed three goals on 14 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday night. The struggling American goalie is 4-6-3 this season with a 3.26 GAA and a .873 save percentage.
Avalanche Game Lineup
Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin - Casey Mittelstadt - Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood - Jack Drury - Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta - Parker Kelly - Logan O'Connor
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Sam Girard - Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton - Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Avalanche against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Blackwood is 12-5-2 since being traded to the Avalanche with a 2.03 GAA, a .925 save percentage, and two shutouts.
How to watch the Canucks game
Sunday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Altitude. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening