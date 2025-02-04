Canucks Game 53 Preview vs. Avalanche: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

The Vancouver Canucks (23-18-11) are one game out of a playoff spot but will have to face the Colorado Avalanche (31-21-2) at home at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. These two teams will face each other one more time this season after Tuesday night.

The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Avalanche but only 1-3-1 in their last five games. Hat trick hero Kiefer Sherwood lifted the Canucks to that one win back on Dec. 16.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (lower-body) has been ruled out for Tuesday night's contest against the Avalanche. Veteran defenceman Carson Soucy is an option to rejoin the lineup, per head coach Rick Tocchet, but no decision appears to be made.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson



Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson - Noah Juulsen



Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Avalanche on Tuesday night. Demko, 29, allowed three goals on 14 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday night. The struggling American goalie is 4-6-3 this season with a 3.26 GAA and a .873 save percentage.

Avalanche Game Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin - Casey Mittelstadt - Juuso Parssinen

Miles Wood - Jack Drury - Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta - Parker Kelly - Logan O'Connor



Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Sam Girard - Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton - Sam Malinski



Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Avalanche against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Blackwood is 12-5-2 since being traded to the Avalanche with a 2.03 GAA, a .925 save percentage, and two shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Sunday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Altitude. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening