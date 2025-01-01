Canucks Game 36 Preview vs. Flames: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Kicking off the New Year (hopefully) with a bang, the Vancouver Canucks (17-10-8) visit the Calgary Flames (17-12-7) in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 6 p.m. for their final game of 2024. This will be the third of four meetings between these two teams this season. The Canucks won 3-1 on Nov. 12 and lost 6-5 in overtime on Oct. 9 and will visit Calgary again on March 12.

The Canucks will play their second consecutive game without captain Quinn Hughes, who could return within the next month, and star center Elias Pettersson, who is currently day-to-day. The first one did not go so well; the Canucks blew a 4-1 lead inside the final five minutes for the first time in franchise history in a calamitous loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe



Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Flames on Tuesday night, with Thatcher Demko backing him up. This is Lankinen's first appearance since allowing five goals on 22 shots to Ottawa in a Dec. 21 loss.

Flames Game Lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier - Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr



Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar



Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf is confirmed to be the Flames starting goalie against the Canucks on New Year's Eve. Wolf, 23, is 11-5-2 for the Flames this season with a 2.70 GAA, a .912 save percentage, and two shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet West. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.