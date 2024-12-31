Canucks GM discusses potential Elias Pettersson trade: 'Anything is possible'

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin and his partner in crime, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford, are no strangers to exploring bold new possibilities with their hockey teams.

Together, the duo won two Stanley Cups in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017 during their time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Allvin and Rutherford know as well as anybody what is required to win a championship in the NHL these days. But, after stumbling to just one win in their last five games, Allvin and Rutherford know that the Canucks, as currently constructed and as currently performing, are far, far away from that.

Allvin took the time to give an insightful interview to Iain MacIntyre and Sportsnet - which we will cover to great length - offering his thoughts on the Canucks and specific Canucks players.

Predictably, Elias Pettersson was one of those players, and while Allvin was complementary of the Canucks' Swedish star, he wants more out of him. He needs more out of him. And if not, maybe a trade is in the cards.

Canucks GM Allvin won't rule out Elias Pettersson trade

"I think, again, it comes back to expectations and preparation, how you prepare yourself. I don't believe that he was aware of just how hard it was going to be," Allvin told MacIntyre of Pettersson. "Just because you achieve one thing to get a long-term extension... life just gets harder. You haven't really accomplished anything. You're not even halfway there. And then, obviously, the mental part comes in there, too, and suddenly you feel the pressure."

Pressure, as Alvin put it, may have even been created by Pettersson's albatross contract extension. The eight-year, $92.8 million contract Pettersson signed with the Canucks on March 2 makes him the fifth-highest paid player in the NHL, and the fourth-highest paid center. The three centers above Pettersson's tax bracket are none other than Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon.

MacKinnon has won a Stanley Cup already. McDavid came close last season after putting the Florida Panthers on the ropes. Matthews has made the playoffs every year of his NHL career, despite making it into the second round only once.

Pettersson has made the playoffs with the Canucks twice, but he was largely a passenger last year after inking that huge new contract. One goal in 13 playoff games is not what championships are made of.

So, could the Canucks really move on from Pettersson before his no-movement clause kicks in?

"You know Jim's history," Allvin said of Rutherford jokingly. Petey has shown up to this point that he is an extremely talented, quality player that could and should be a No. 1 center. I believe in him. I believe that he's capable. He needs to mature and understand that there are certain expectations, and it does not get easier. And you need to face the music when things don't go well. Is it possible? I guess I would say anything is possible."

That's one way to publicly challenge your star player and give him a kick in the pants. Pettersson is out injured right now, but it certainly seems as though the Canucks anticipate a response on the ice when he returns.