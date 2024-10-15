Canucks Game 3 @ Lightning: How to watch, game preview
In the midst of an 0-0-2 start, the Vancouver Canucks and their two points in the standings travel to Tampa Bay to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena at 4 p.m. on Tuesday night. This will be the first of two meetings between these two Stanley Cup-contending teams this season.
The Canucks have historically struggled against Tampa Bay, especially as of late, having a record of just 2-8-0 in their last 10 matchups against the Lightning. More recently, in the last five meetings, that record is just 1-4-0.
Canucks Game Lineup
Tuesday night's Canucks game lineup, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet:
Arshdeep Bains - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Danton Heinen - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk
Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Conor Garland
Pius Suter - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort - Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs will face the Lightning for the first time in his NHL career.
Tampa's lineup (proj.)
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Mikey Eyssimont - Conor Geekie - Conor Sheary
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chafee
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy will square off with Silovs between the pipes.
How to watch the Canucks game
Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Bally Sports Sun. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.