Canucks Game 3 @ Lightning: How to watch, game preview

In the midst of an 0-0-2 start, the Vancouver Canucks and their two points in the standings travel to Tampa Bay to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena at 4 p.m. on Tuesday night. This will be the first of two meetings between these two Stanley Cup-contending teams this season.

The Canucks have historically struggled against Tampa Bay, especially as of late, having a record of just 2-8-0 in their last 10 matchups against the Lightning. More recently, in the last five meetings, that record is just 1-4-0.

Canucks Game Lineup

Tuesday night's Canucks game lineup, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet:

Arshdeep Bains - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk

Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Conor Garland

Pius Suter - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Noah Juulsen



Arturs Silovs will face the Lightning for the first time in his NHL career.

Tampa's lineup (proj.)

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Conor Geekie - Conor Sheary

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chafee



Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix



Andrei Vasilevskiy will square off with Silovs between the pipes.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Bally Sports Sun. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.