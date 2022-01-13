Canucks Game 24 Preview vs. Wild: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Coming off a historical 5-4 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Canucks (13-7-3) are back in action, traveling west and closer back home towards Vancouver to face the surprisingly good Minnesota Wild (16-4-4) at Xcel Energy Center at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night. This will be the first of three meetings between these teams this season, with the Canucks hosting games against the Wild on March 7 and April 12.

The Canucks have been rather poor against the Wild in recent meetings, posting a 2-5-3 record across their last ten meetings and an equally bad 1-3-1 record in the last five meetings. Winger Jake DeBrusk, who scored a hat trick and the game-winner for the Canucks against the Red Wings on Sunday, has five goals, three assists, and eight points in 10 career games against the Wild.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Max Sasson - Aatu Raty - Danton Heinen



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks starting goalie for Tuesday night's game against the Wild. Rick Tocchet and the Canucks are not expected to make any further lineup changes.

Wild Game Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno - Frederick Gaudreau - Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore - Marat Khusnutdinov - Ben Jones



Jake Middleton - Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm - Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill - Zach Bogosian



Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild in Tuesday night's Canucks game. New trade acquisition David Jiricek is not yet making his Minnesota Wild debut.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network North, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.