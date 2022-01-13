Canucks Game 24 Preview vs. Wild: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Coming off a historical 5-4 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Canucks (13-7-3) are back in action, traveling west and closer back home towards Vancouver to face the surprisingly good Minnesota Wild (16-4-4) at Xcel Energy Center at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night. This will be the first of three meetings between these teams this season, with the Canucks hosting games against the Wild on March 7 and April 12.
The Canucks have been rather poor against the Wild in recent meetings, posting a 2-5-3 record across their last ten meetings and an equally bad 1-3-1 record in the last five meetings. Winger Jake DeBrusk, who scored a hat trick and the game-winner for the Canucks against the Red Wings on Sunday, has five goals, three assists, and eight points in 10 career games against the Wild.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Max Sasson - Aatu Raty - Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen
Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks starting goalie for Tuesday night's game against the Wild. Rick Tocchet and the Canucks are not expected to make any further lineup changes.
Wild Game Lineup
Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno - Frederick Gaudreau - Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore - Marat Khusnutdinov - Ben Jones
Jake Middleton - Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm - Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill - Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild in Tuesday night's Canucks game. New trade acquisition David Jiricek is not yet making his Minnesota Wild debut.
How to watch the Canucks game
Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network North, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.