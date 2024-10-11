Canucks Game 2 vs. Flyers: How to watch, game preview
Having lost four of their last five games, including preseason, the Vancouver Canucks host the Philadelphia Flyers in the visitors' first regular season game of the year at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m on Friday night, in what will be the first of two meetings this season.
For the Flyers, top prospects and former first-round picks Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko will officially make their NHL debuts against the Canucks.
How to watch the Canucks game
Friday night's Canucks game will be televised on Sportsnet Pacific and NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Canucks fans unable to catch the game can instead listen to the action live on the radio on Sportsnet 650.
Canucks game preview
Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs struggled mightily in his first action of the season, surrendering six goals in an embarrassing 6-5 overtime loss to the lowly Calgary Flames. As a result, Kevin Lankinen is expected to start and play in his first game for the Canucks versus the Flyers.
And we have tonight's lines for both teams, rounded up by Daily Faceoff:
Canucks lines
Danton Heinen - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Daniel Sprong
Pius Suter - Aatu Raty - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais
Flyers lines
Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee - Jett Luchanko - Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
Cam York - Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula - Jamie Drysdale
Erik Johnson - Rasmus Ristolainen
Sam Ersson will start in goal for the Flyers.