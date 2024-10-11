Canucks Game 2 vs. Flyers: How to watch, game preview

Having lost four of their last five games, including preseason, the Vancouver Canucks host the Philadelphia Flyers in the visitors' first regular season game of the year at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m on Friday night, in what will be the first of two meetings this season.

For the Flyers, top prospects and former first-round picks Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko will officially make their NHL debuts against the Canucks.

How to watch the Canucks game

Friday night's Canucks game will be televised on Sportsnet Pacific and NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Canucks fans unable to catch the game can instead listen to the action live on the radio on Sportsnet 650.

Canucks game preview

Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs struggled mightily in his first action of the season, surrendering six goals in an embarrassing 6-5 overtime loss to the lowly Calgary Flames. As a result, Kevin Lankinen is expected to start and play in his first game for the Canucks versus the Flyers.

And we have tonight's lines for both teams, rounded up by Daily Faceoff:

Canucks lines

Danton Heinen - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Daniel Sprong

Pius Suter - Aatu Raty - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais

Flyers lines

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee - Jett Luchanko - Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway



Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula - Jamie Drysdale

Erik Johnson - Rasmus Ristolainen



Sam Ersson will start in goal for the Flyers.