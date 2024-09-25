Early signs are positive for Kevin Lankinen in Vancouver

When the Vancouver Canucks first approached Kevin Lankinen about signing with them, it seemed like a straightforward fit between the two sides. However, the situation wasn't quite that simple, with money -- as is usually the case -- being the major stumbling block.

Reports had the Canucks' offer at less than $1 million, with Lankinen declining this and wanting more. The goalie's stance was entirely understandable, given he earned $2 million last season and $1.5 million the season before that, both with the Nashville Predators.

A big part of the reason for the value of the Canucks' offer, was general manager Patrik Allvin wanting to avoid relying on Long-Term Injured Reserve. Not that they won't have to use it at some point, but they're aiming to wait until nearer the 2024-25 season trade deadline if possible.

As we wrote at the time of the interest and offer coming to light, at some point Lankinen would have to consider changing his mindset. Particularly if he didn't receive any other (better) offers, combined with training camps beginning around the NHL.

Lankinen finally takes the plunge

At the end of the day, earning some money is better than potentially sitting at home for the entire season making nothing. And so it came to pass eventually on Saturday, with the announcement by the Canucks that Lankinen had agreed to a one-year deal worth $875,000.

However, while the 29-year-old did make a financial sacrifice, his contract was at least beneficial in another way. It includes a eight-team no-trade clause -- the first such addition in one of his NHL deals -- so at least he has some control over his fate this season.

Of course, another way Lankinen can control his fate in the coming months, is by playing well for the Canucks. In this respect, he finally hit the ice on Tuesday, when he practised with the Canucks' non-playing group ahead of the first preseason game versus the Seattle Kraken.

Loving life in Vancouver

The Finland native spoke to the media after his practice, and he certainly sounds happy with the situation. As per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet, he said: "I feel comfortable already. I love this city. I obviously spent a lot of time here (as a visiting NHL player), not only last year, but the previous years as well. I know a couple of guys from my previous years, so I can't wait to get going and get some game time maybe soon."

In this respect, Lankinen also won't play in the Canucks' second preseason game on Wednesday night, at home to the Calgary Flames. As things stand though, he is trending towards starting on either Friday or Saturday night, in Seattle or Calgary respectively.

The former Chicago Blackhawk also discussed the process behind helping him decide who to sign with. He said: "I was just keeping it calm and waiting for the right opportunity. (I) had some good discussions with several teams and when this opportunity turned out, I kind of did the research, did the homework, and felt like it would be a good fit."

To date, Lankinen has played four seasons in the NHL, compiling a 45-43-12 record in 101 starts and in the process producing a .905 save percentage and 3.07 Goals Against Average (GAA). Of note he's looked better in the past two seasons with the Predators, with a 20-14-1 record in 35 starts, along with a .912 save percentage and 2.79 GAA.

The coach gives his seal of approval

Canucks coach Rich Tocchet is certainly happy to have the 2019 IIHF World Champion on the roster. As per MacIntyre, he said: "I think it's a great signing, because it just strengthens your goaltending. You know, there's not a lot of stress. Listen, injuries happen. They come in twos, sometimes in a week. So you've got to be ready for it. So I think having Lankinen, who is a quality goalie, here just strengthens our whole department."

Lankinen already has plenty to do, in order to show he can be the Canucks' main option for however long Thatcher Demko remains out. Artūrs Šilovs has looked excellent, both in Sunday's end of camp scrimmage and versus the Kraken on Tuesday night.

For what it's worth though, Lankinen does have at least one thing in his favour. Although it will not come into play until Demko is ready to play, combined with how good his own performances are during the interim.

Consider that Šilovs has has one more season of waiver exemption remaining. As a result, this could mean him being sent down to Abbotsford rather than Lankinen, whenever Demko is finally healthy enough to return to action.

For now though, Lankinen's focus will be on getting some playing time and showing the Canucks what he can do. It's early days, but at least he is in a situation where he feels extremely relaxed, which can only help him and the team.

