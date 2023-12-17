Canucks vs. Blackhawks: Best Bets and Preview
By Tyson Cole
The Vancouver Canucks dropped their first of back-to-back matinee games, 2-1, in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild. Casey DeSmith had another impressive performance against the Wild, allowing one goal on 31 shots.
On today’s lunch menu, the Canucks clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s the first of three meetings for these two teams this season.
The NHL’s newest superstar, Connor Bedard, had this game circled on his calendar on draft day, as today marks his first game against his hometown team.
Game Preview:
These teams have exact opposite records over their last ten games. Vancouver has a 6-3-1 record, while Chicago has a 3-6-1 record.
The Blackhawks have lost three straight games. However, their play improves at home, winning two of their last three on home ice.
Vancouver is on the second half of their back-to-back. This has been a trouble spot for the Canucks, only winning one of their four games off their second game in as many days.
Dating back to last season, the Canucks won eight of their 12 games off the back to back last season, six of which game in regulation.
The Canucks have had the Blackhawks number since the 2020 season, winning four straight and seven of their last eight. All seven of their recent wins have come in regulation.
The current line for the Canucks to win is -220, which is not a good bet. Since all of their success against the Blackhawks has been taken care of in regulation, there is value for the Canucks 3-way money line at -130.
Player Props
Conor Garland Over 1.5 & Connor Bedard Over 2.5 Shots On Goal Parlay
Garland cleared this shot line in nine of his last 10, averaging 2.7 shots on 4.5 shot attempts per game. The Canuck winger’s numbers are no different on the road, going over this number in nine of his last 10, averaging 2.9 shots on 4.8 shot attempts per game.
The former 5th-round pick’s production doesn’t slow down on a quick turnaround. On zero days rest this season, Garland has cleared in three of four games, averaging 3.5 shots on 5.3 shot attempts.
The former Coyote has impressive success against the Blackhawks. He’s played in nine career games and has 2+ shots in each game, averaging 3.8 shots per game.
Chicago allows the fifth most shots in the league, averaging 32.6 per game. On home ice, this number jumps up to 33.4 per game.
Connor Bedard
Bedard has cleared in seven of his last nine, averaging 3.4 shots on 6.3 shot attempts per game. The franchise centreman has found more success on the road this season but has seen an uptick in volume at home, averaging 3.3 shots on 6.8 shot attempts.
Vancouver is allowing the eight most shots on goal to centres, averaging 12 per game to the position. Last year’s first-overall pick should have extra motivation to play against his childhood favourite team, the Canucks.
Want your voice heard? Join the The Canuck Way team!
Best Bet Summary:
Vancouver Canucks 3-Way Money Line (Regulation Win) -130 for 1 unit.
Conor Garland Over 1.5 Shots On Goal & Connor Bedard Over 2.5 Shots On Goal Parlay (+137) for 1 unit.
Last Game Recap: 1-1 +0.45 units.
Brock Boeser got all three shots in the last minute of the first period and ended with five total.
Joel Eriksson Ek ended with eight shots, but Boeser couldn’t find a point in his hometown.
All-Time Record: 23-19. +2.3 units.