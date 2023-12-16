Canucks vs. Wild: Best Bets and Preview
By Tyson Cole
Thatcher Demko and his 36-save shut-out performance stole the show on Roberto Luongo night. How poetic for Vancouver Canucks fans as the night they honour the franchise leader in shut-outs, their new starting goalie gets one of his own.
Conor Garland made an unbelievable back check to set up Andrei Kuzmenko on the opening goal. His linemate, Dakota Joshua, would find the back of the net twice en route to a 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers.
The Canucks start their four-game road trip with a meeting against a familiar foe, the Minnesota Wild.
Canucks Preview
These two teams met just over one week ago, resulting in a Canucks 2-0 win. This game was the start of the Canucks current four-game winning streak and the end of the Wild’s six-game winning streak over Vancouver.
Today will mark the first of five-afternoon games for the Canucks in the 2023-2024 season. Matinee games did not bode well for this team last season, as they lost their only two afternoon matches.
Minnesota has been scorching hot since the coaching change, winning four of six games under new bench boss John Hynes.
After back-to-back losses, coach Hynes stacked his top line, putting Kirill Kaprizov-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matthew Boldy together. The trio has a mix of offensive star power, shut-down defensive abilities and grit. This line will certainly be a handful for whoever matches up against them.
Both teams have even odds at -110, what the betting world calls a “pick ’em.” With how these two teams are playing lately, both victorious in four of their last five, this is a stay-away spot.
Canucks Player Props
Brock Boeser Over 2.5 Shots On Goal
Boeser failed to clear his line despite having four shot attempts in last week’s matchup against Minnesota. Now he’s back in his hometown. There should be some extra motivation from the Burnsville native with his family in attendance.
The NHL’s second-leading goal scorer has covered this line in two straight games and six of his last ten, averaging 2.9 shots on 4.8 shot attempts.
Boeser has been a better shooter at home this season but has cleared two of his last three games on the road, averaging 4.0 shots on 6.3 shot attempts per game.
The former first-round pick has found shooting success against the Wild, clearing his shots on goal line in four of his last seven games, averaging 2.6 shots on goal on 4.9 shot attempts.
The Wild allow the third most shots on goal to right-wingers in their last ten games, averaging 7.3 shots per game.
While Minnesota has been playing better under Hynes, they average more powerplay opportunities against, averaging 3.8 per game over their last nine games.
Boeser has filled in his former captain’s role in the bumper spot quite well this season, as leads the Canucks in powerplay shots on goal.
Eriksson Ek is the Wild’s shut-down centre. Last game against the Canucks, his line lined up against the Elias Pettersson line. Leaving the Boeser line to have a more favourable matchup with more offensive zone time.
Joel Eriksson Ek 3+ Shots On Goal & Brock Boeser Point
Eriksson Ek’s current line is at 3.5, which is a good pivot option if you can’t get an alternate line.
The Wild centreman has 3+ shots on goal in eleven straight games, averaging 4.3 shots on 6.8 shot attempts.
The Swede is a shooter on home ice, recording 3+ shots in 92% of all games this season, averaging 4.2 shots on 5.9 shot attempts.
Double dipping on Boeser, but for good reason. The Canuck sniper is currently on a nine-goal point streak, totalling 14 points.
Not only does he have recent success, but the North Dakota Alumni has points in five of his last six games head-to-head against his hometown team. The Wild allow the most goals against on home ice this season, averaging 3.8 per game.
Best Bet Summary:
Brock Boeser Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (-105) for 1 unit.
Joel Eriksson Ek 3+ Shots On Goal & Brock Boeser Point (+110) for .5 units.
Last Game Recap: 1-2 -0.7 units.
Sam Reinhart goes pointless in two straight for only the third time this season.
Thatcher Demko’s 27.5 line was disrespectful, as he finished with 36 saves.
All-Time Record: 22-18. +1.85 units.