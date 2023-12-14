Canucks vs. Panthers: Best Bets and Preview
By Tyson Cole
The Vancouver Canucks will be inducting Roberto Luongo as the 8th member of their ring of honour.
Many believe the franchise leader in wins should have the #1 hanging in the rafters, never to be worn again. Nevertheless, it only seems fitting that he receives the honour against the team he spent the other half of his career, the Florida Panthers.
While the night will be centred around the former Canucks captain, it also marks Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s first game against his former team. The Swedish defencemen have found his game again with the Panthers after a disappointing Canucks tenure.
Canucks Game Preview
The Canucks come into tonight winners of three straight and four of their last five. They look to add to their impressive 11-3-1 home record in the final game before their four-game road trip.
The Panthers coming off a shutout loss does not bode well for the Canucks. Over the last two seasons, there have only been three games where this offensive juggernaut Florida squad has been held goalless. Of those three following games, the Panthers have scored three or more goals in each of them.
Vancouver came out with a 5-3 win earlier this season in Florida. A little revenge for this Canucks group, as before this year’s meeting, they dropped five straight to last year’s Eastern conference champions.
The game total is the angle to target tonight. The line for tonight’s game is 6.0, where Vancouver has cleared in five of their last ten and one game ending with six goals. Florida has been playing very defensively over their last ten, going over this total in only three games, with one game landing on exactly six goals.
There is no shortage of goals when these teams face off, scoring six or more goals in seven of their last eight meetings. To avoid the push, we’ll be taking the over 5.5 and pairing it with…
Canucks Player Props
Sam Reinhart Point
Sam Reinhart enters tonight tied with Elias Pettersson for eighth in the league for points with 37. The Panther forward failed to record a point last game in Seattle but has ten points in his previous six games. Reinhart has only gone 2+ games without recording a point twice this season.
The West Vancouver native is on a ten-game point streak against his hometown team, totalling ten goals and 15 points. The Panthers have been shutout twice this season. The former second-overall pick has recorded two points in both games following a shutout.
Pair this with the game total over 5.5 for +115 odds.
Kootenay Ice Alumni has recorded 2+ points in 46% of his games this season and four of his ten-game point streak against Vancouver. The value at +340 for 2+ points is worth a 0.5 unit wager.
Thatcher Demko Saves
Thatcher Demko should be in for a busy night tonight in Vancouver. Florida averages the third most shots on goal this season, averaging 33.4 shots per game. This number jumps to 34 shots over their last nine games.
Vancouver ranks in the bottom half of the league in shots allowed, averaging 30 shots per game this season. The Canucks have slowed down in the shot department over their last nine games, averaging the least amount of shots in the league, only 25.2 per game.
Demko currently does not have a save line for tonight but will have an update on X if it’s an official play. We’re hoping to see the line stay under 30. Last game against the Panthers, the Canuck goaltender was pulled after allowing three goals in only 19 minutes.
Look for the California native to redeem himself on a night honouring the most decorated goaltender in franchise history.
Want your voice heard? Join the The Canuck Way team!
Best Bet Summary:
Sam Reinhart Point & Game Total Over 5.5 (+115) for 1 unit.
Sam Reinhart 2+ Points (+340) for 0.5 units.
Potential Play: Thatcher Demko Saves for 1 unit.
Last Game Recap: 1-1 +0.54 units.
Canucks do their job scoring four, but Demko shuts the door and prevents our over.
Stamkos had three shots in the first period and ended the game with five.
All-Time Record: 21-16. +2.55 units.