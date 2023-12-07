Canucks vs. Wild: Best Bets and Preview
By Tyson Cole
The Vancouver Canucks dropped their most recent game against the New Jersey Devils, 6-5. The Canucks left Jesper Bratt alone at the side of the net to bury the game-winning goal in the dying seconds, despite an epic three-goal comeback.
Nils Hoglander got an opportunity in the top-six for the third period and didn’t look out of place. He showed constant pressure on the forecheck, forcing the turnover that led to the Brock Boeser goal. With five minutes remaining, he got rewarded with a goal of his own to tie the game.
After this performance, it seems clear that Nils has earned a real shot in the Canucks’ top six. It also seems Andrei Kuzmenko is lacking confidence in his game as of late. With the growing frustration from Rick Tocchet, this could be the spot for the young Swede to take advantage of.
Canucks Game Preview
The Vancouver Canucks can’t quit this pattern they are in. In nine straight games, the Canucks have won a game and lost the next. With their most recent loss to the New Jersey Devils, if the pattern continues, the Canucks will win tonight.
The Minnesota Wild come into tonight’s game winners of four straight. Look no further than the Wild’s new head coach, John Hynes, for their most recent success.
Since Hynes has been behind the bench, the Wild’s penalty kill has vastly improved. Minnesota had the league-worst 67% penalty kill under Dean Evason. With Hynes’ granted small four-game sample size, it’s improved to 93% penalty kill.
The Wild not only are on a four-game win streak, they’ve won eight straight and ten of their last eleven head-to-head matchups against the Canucks.
Vancouver has lost two straight home games but still holds one of the league’s top home records, 8-3-1. Minnesota has a disappointing 4-6-2 road record, ranking in the bottom six in the National Hockey League.
All good things must come to an end. I like this spot for Vancouver to continue their pattern and ruin Hynes’ win streak with the Wild.
Canucks Player Props
Brock Boeser Over 2.5 Shots On Goal
Brock Boeser gets a matchup against his hometown team tonight. Minnesota has always held near and dear to the American’s heart. It came as no surprise that Minnesota was the most discussed destination for a Brock Boeser trade.
The Canuck winger always shows up in these matchups, clearing his shots in four of his last six games vs. Minnesota. These numbers increase to four straight when playing on home ice.
Boeser shoots better at home than on the road, clearing his shots in 75% of home games this season, averaging 3.0 shots on 5.4 shot attempts per game.
While Minnesota has improved their penalty kill, they are averaging the same penalties per game since the switch. The Wild allow 3.64 powerplay opportunities against, ranking as the seventh highest in the league. Over the last twenty days, this number has jumped to 3.9 powerplay opportunities against per game.
Brock has filled into his former captain, Bo Horvat’s bumped spot on the powerplay quite well. Boeser leads the Canucks in powerplay shots on goal and is second in powerplay shot attempts.
Mats Zuccarello Assist
Mats Zuccarello has recorded an assist in eight straight and seventeen of his twenty-three games this season. Zuccarello leads the Minnesota Wild in points with twenty-seven and is linemates with one of the best snipers in the league, Kirill Kaprizov.
The Norwegian forward has a seven-game point streak against Vancouver, totalling thirteen points and nine assists. The Canucks have allowed ten goals in their previous two home games.
Zuccarello shares the lead in powerplay points on the Wild with Kaprizov with eleven points, ten of which being assists. The Canucks have a bottom ten penalty kill percentage this season and bottom five over their last ten games.
Best Bet Summary:
Brock Boeser Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (-127) for 1 unit.
Mats Zuccarello Assists (-114) for 1 unit.
I will be in attendance for tonight’s game which means I must have some action on the Canucks. I’ll be running this same-game parlay.
Vancouver Canucks ML & Brock Boeser Point (+155) for 0.5 units.
Bring the brooms out! We swept our Hughes Bowl article. Eleven total goals, five Quinn Hughes shots, and one Jack Hughes powerplay point got it done for us.
Last Game Recap: 3-0 +2.58 units.
All-Time Record: 19-13 +3.23 units.