Will the Vancouver Canucks keep any of their free agents this offseason?

Much of the talk around the Vancouver Canucks has been about adding players, whether it be free agency or making the big trade. But what about keeping their own players?

Well, that kind of talk has been much more quiet, and for a reason. Nothing appears to actually be taking place on that front, at least for now.

On Friday's "Donnie & Dhali" show, Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal provided an important update on Brock Boeser, but also made sure to touch on other free agents before moving on.

The update is that, more or less, there is no update. And that could be concerning.

"Pius Suter, checked in last night, very quiet. Quiet on Forbort, and quiet on Juulsen," Dhaliwal quickly explained.

Just over a month ago, Dhaliwal had previously reported that Forbort, 33, had surgery to replace his broken orbital bone and that it sounded like talks had taken place between Forbort's camp and the Canucks regarding a potential contract extension.

What this means is that, if Forbort does not stay in Vancouver, the Canucks, who wish to remain a competitive team, will be forced to rely on one of their prospects in that third-pairing role behind Marcus Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

The same is true with Suter, who currently slots in as the No. 3 center behind Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil. That role would presumably be filled by prospect Aatu Raty, who has impressed in the AHL and in the NHL in limited minutes.

As for Juulsen, the Canucks have no real reason to keep him with Victor Mancini starring for the Abbotsford Canucks and Tom Willander joining the fold.

But keep in mind, if they continue to cut corners, the Canucks will only be putting more pressure on themselves to compete next season.