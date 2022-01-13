Watch: Quinn Hughes highlight-reel goal at least gave the Canucks a chance

The Vancouver Canucks did not have a particularly strong away performance at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, but Canucks captain Quinn Hughes shouldered the load to make the final score at least look respectable.

Three goals in less than five minutes lifted the Penguins from a 1-1 deadlock and into a 4-1 lead, which was later expanded to a 5-1 lead early in the second period. With time quickly salting away and comeback hopes eroding, Hughes took matters into his own hands.

Quinn Hughes gives the Canucks a sliver of hope vs. Penguins

To get the comeback attempt started, Hughes did well to reach across his body and keep a loose puck alive at the right point. Swinging from right to left and evading pressure, the Canucks captain dished to Pius Suter coming off the bench, who uncorked an expertly placed slap shot past Tristan Jarry to make it 5-2. On the next goal, Hughes would do most of the work himself.

QUINN HUGHES GOES COAST TO COAST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/duAkyPUHPV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 28, 2024

After a neat passing play started by Sidney Crosby was killed in the defensive zone, Hughes picked up the loose puck, turned to scan and find passing options, and found none. As a result, it was time to skate up the ice and do further surveying. Hughes continued to weave his way through the Penguins' defensive zone, eventually entering the slot, side-stepping, and lacing a shot past Jarry to make it 5-3.

With under two minutes to go in the game, the Canucks pulled Arturs Silovs for the extra attacker to go 6-on-5 in a last-ditch effort to try and find an equalizer. Hughes's long-range shot hit a number of bodies in front, including Connor Garland, before falling to Elias Pettersson. Pettersson would quickly dispatch the loose puck to bring the Canucks within a goal at 5-4, but it was all for naught in the end.