Arturs Silovs running out of time, doing more harm than good for Canucks

When the Vancouver Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen this offseason, the organization's hope was that Lankinen would only have to split starts evenly with youngster Arturs Silovs, who filled in admirably for the injured Thatcher Demko during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In fact, it was Silovs' heroics that helped knock Lankinen and his Nashville Predators out of postseason contention just a few months ago, and now both goalies are given the unenviable task of replacing All-Star netminder Thatcher Demko.

The reality is that, through nine games in the 2024-25 regular season, Silovs has done more harm than good for the Canucks. In his three starts, he's allowed six goals twice, allowed no fewer than three goals, and lost in regulation twice. In a competitive Western Conference, the Canucks are going to need those points by the time March and April roll around.

In stark contrast, Lankinen has not lost one game in regulation for Vancouver this season, and he even posted a shutout during a four-game winning streak last week.

With Demko's recovery timeline still unclear at best, you have to wonder how long of a leash has before head coach Rick Tocchet and general manager Patrik Allvin consider a change in net. They cannot afford to run Lankinen into the ground with the uncertainty surrounding Demko, but they cannot throw games away with Silovs struggling, either.

Abbotsford Canucks goalie Jiri Patera, who signed a two-year contract with Vancouver in the offseason, has some NHL experience and could probably be a serviceable backup for a short period of time. Behind him is Belarusian goalie prospect Nikita Tolopilo, who is entering his second full season of North American hockey. Tolopilo, 24, is assuredly aware that his countryman, Philadelphia Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov, just made his NHL debut and made history in the process, becoming the first Belarusian goalie to play a game in NHL history.

Although Silovs got no goal support in a 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, even if the Canucks scored five goals, it would not have mattered. And the Canucks have only accomplished that twice this season.

With the loss, Silovs falls to 0-2-1 on the season and owns a .800 save percentage with just 60 saves on 75 shots.