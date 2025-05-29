Former Vancouver Canucks trade bust resurfaces in Australian hockey league

It's tough keeping up with where former Vancouver Canucks players end up sometimes, but in this particular case, it's been nearly impossible.

We're talking about five different nations since the 2018-19 season.

Former Canucks trade bust David Booth, who was acquired from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Mikael Samuelsson and Marco Sturm in 2011, has temporarily resurfaced at long last, apparently signing an undisclosed contract with the Melbourne Ice of the Australian Ice Hockey League.

Booth, 40, spent parts of three seasons with the Canucks, largely disappointing with 26 goals, 25 assists, and 51 points in 134 games.

Booth hasn't played in the NHL since the 2017-18 season, when he appeared in 28 games for the Detroit Red Wings, scoring four goals, an assist, and five points while averaging 6:58 of ice time a game.

Since then, the enigmatic former Canucks winger has played for Dinamo Minsk in Belarus, Manglerud, Valerenga, and Storhamar in Norway, Eisbaren Regensburg in Germany, Ferencvarosi TC in Hungary, and now Melbourne in Australia. Booth is quite the journeyman now, isn't he?

Booth, a former 30-goal-scorer at the NHL level, produced 124 goals, 112 assists, and 236 points in 530 games across parts of 10 seasons, including his uneventful stint with the Canucks.