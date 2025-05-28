Canucks head coach finalist reportedly hired by Bruins instead

With the Vancouver Canucks having chose Adam Foote as their new head coach following the exit of Rick Tocchet, other candidates have already begun to slip through the cracks.

In this case, according to a report, Marco Sturm, a former Canucks forward, is one former finalist for the job landing elsewhere.

Cam Robinson of EliteProspects reported Monday night that Sturm, 46, is expected to be hired by the Boston Bruins, replacing the fired Jim Montgomery and interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Sturm has spent each of the last seven seasons coaching in the Los Angeles Kings organization, serving the first four as an assistant coach at the NHL level before taking over as the head coach of the AHL Ontario Reign for the last three.

Now, after having cut his teeth in the lower ranks and in limited roles, Sturm is reportedly getting his big shot, now at the Canucks' expense.

Vancouver made its fate going for the older and less experienced candidate in Foote for the sake of continuity and a shot in the dark at trying to retain captain Quinn Hughes beyond 2027.