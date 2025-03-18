Vancouver Canucks quickly sign unheralded NCAA goalie prospect

Continuing to make some notable transactions, the Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that they have signed prospect goalie Aku Koskenvuo to a two-year, entry-level contract, worth $1.7 million (850k AAV), which begins with the 2025-26 season.

Koskenvuo, 22, has spent parts of the last three seasons playing for Harvard University in the NCAA, posting a 14-16-5 record, a 2.91 GAA, a .905 save percentage, and three shutouts in 39 total games played.

On March 12, Harvard announced that Koskenvuo was named an All-Ivy honorable mention and was the university's Academic All-Ivy recipient.

Wisely, Koskenvuo and the Canucks agreed to an entry-level contract that starts next season, which means the 6-foot-4 Finn will not needlessly burn the first year of his contract by appearing in games at the end of this season.

It is worth noting that Abbotsford Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo is a pending RFA, and the Canucks still have goalies Ty Young and Jiri Patera under contract for the 2025-26 season.

At the NHL level, it is highly unlikely Koskenvuo wrests a spot from incumbents Thatcher Demko, Kevin Lankinen, and Arturs Silovs, though Demko's continued injury issues throw an unprecedented wrinkle into the situation for the Canucks moving forward.

In any case, Canucks fans can expect Koskenvuo to start his pro career later this year, suiting up either for AHL Abbotsford or the ECHL Kalamazoo Wings.

And, although his numbers might seem lackluster, Koskenvuo is actually a solid mid-tier goalie prospect with potential to become an NHL regular.

Drafted 137th overall by the Canucks in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Koskenvuo featured for a Harvard squad that was not exactly flush with NHL-caliber talent. None of the 11 NHL prospects on Harvard scored more than six goals this season, and only one--Toronto's Joe Miller--scored more than 20 points.

On Sunday, in his final collegiate act, Koskenvuo racked up 39 saves on 41 shots (.951), losing 2-1 to Clarkson in overtime. One day prior, on Saturday, Koskenvuo made 24 saves on 26 shots (.923) to spur his Harvard squad onto a 3-2 win against the same opponents.

The Canucks prospect admirably faced off against Clarkson three times in three days over the weekend, winning once and losing twice. All three contests were decided by one goal, though the two listed above were easily some of Koskenvuo's best performances of the season... when it mattered most.

With his collegiate career wrapped up, Koskenvuo is now signed with the Canucks and ready to begin the next chapter of his playing days as a professional.