Vancouver Canucks' Filip Chytil in a make-or-break 2026-27 season

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Vancouver Canucks' forward Filip Chytil is in a precarious situation. He is entering the final season of his four-year, $17.75 million deal that he signed back in March 2023. While he is making $4.437 million annually, is there an opportunity for an extenion after this season? extension. If so, what could it look like after a make-or-break season?

Will Chytil stay in Vancouver after this season?

During the 2025-26 season, Chytil played in only 12 games, tallying three goals. He missed most of the season due to injury, something that has sidelined him for the last three seasons. In total, Chytil has played 78 total games. The leading cause has been sustaining six concussions since 2021-22.

Currently, he is slotted as the third line center for the Canucks this upcoming season. Compared to all third line canter salaries, Chytil is the 15th most-paid player that depth chart position. When it comes to his current status, he is on the injured reserve and is expected to be cleared by Sept. 15, just in time for training camp.

When it comes to possible extensions, AFP Analytics projects Chytil to sign a three-year, $13.029 million deal after the 2026-27 season. The annual average value (AAV) would be $4.343 million per season for the 26-year-old Czech forward.

Jan 27, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil (72) skates in warm up prior to a game against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, that is not a bad deal for a 27-year-old unrestricted free agent (UFA), who is currently making $4.437 million per season. However, that is in the hope that Chytil can play a whole season for the first time in his career. The most games he's played in a season is 75 (2018-19). There is not much he can do for concussions or injuries in general.

However, if he wants to get another sizeable paycheck, the hope is that Chytil plays around 80 games this upcoming season. Furthermore, he would need to show the Canucks that he can be someone they can rely on in a rebuild, or maybe even as a trade piece for future assets.

Either way, it's a make-or-break season for Chytil to show that he can still play at an NHL level, despite playing only 78 games in three seasons. It'll be interesting to see how head coach Manny Malhotra utilizes Chytil in 2026-27. There have been talks of him being the third-line center or playing on the wing to allow Aatu Räty an opportunity to play top-nine minutes.

When it comes down to it, Chytil has to hope for a healthy season for the first time. Plus, the Canucks hope to have him on the ice for the majority of the season. While the Canucks might be pushing for the playoffs this upcoming season, having a healthy Chytil could be beneficial for both sides during 2026-27 and beyond. Only time will tell, but let's hope for a successful and healthy season for Chytil.