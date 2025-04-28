Underrated Canucks prospect takes the next step in his pro career

The Vancouver Canucks officially re-assigned standout defence prospect Sawyer Mynio to the Abbotsford Canucks from the WHL Calgary Hitmen

Mynio, 19, will be foraging into professional hockey for the first time after spending parts of two seasons in the WHL with Calgary and the Seattle Thunderbirds. He will join a Canucks defence core that already includes Kirill Kudryavtsev, Elias Pettersson, Victor Mancini, Cole McWard, Akito Hirose, and Jett Woo.

The Canucks' 2023 third-round pick arrives in Abbotsford after scoring 14 goals, 31 assists, and 45 points in 49 games this season between Calgary and Seattle. Mynio also represented Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championships, picking up one assist in three games.

Mynio picked up two postseason assists against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, who knocked off the Hitmen in seven games and won twice while facing elimination. Overall, Mynio had six assists in 11 playoff games.

It is doubtful Mynio jumps in for the Canucks immediately in the midst of their Calder Cup push, but we can expect the 19-year-old to compete for a regular role in the AHL starting next season.