Canucks need much more from a slumping Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Top forward prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki has not recorded a point since the Vancouver Canucks returned him to Abbotsford on April 8.

In his last five games, Lekkerimaki, 20, has zero points. Despite being known for his venomous shot, the former 15th overall pick has just one assist in his last 10 games.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki is out of the lineup tonight due to lingering effects from oral surgery. — Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) April 27, 2025

Edit: Lekkerimaki is reportedly still feeling the effects of a recent surgery, but the premise of the article remains the same. He's better than a player with one point since March 26.

The Abbotsford Canucks are in the midst of a Calder Cup playoff push under the tutelage of first-year head coach Manny Malhotra, but Lekkerimaki has been secondary to any success the team has enjoyed so far.

After staking claim to a 4-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners in Game 1, the Canucks scored just once in a 4-1 Game 2 loss. In a best-of-three series, Lekkerimaki's five shots on goal and cumulative -2 plus-minus rating have not been good enough for a talent of his caliber.

On the other hand, fellow Swede Linus Karlsson has goals in consecutive games, and he's a guy challenging Lekkerimaki for a permanent NHL roster spot next season.

At a center position devoid of any depth, Aatu Raty has an assist in each of the Canucks' first two playoff games and appears set to graduate to the NHL level full-time later in 2025.

Lekkerimaki is still playing in what is only his first full season in North America, so he has time to turn things around and get back on track. For a guy who scored 22 goals in 60 games between Vancouver and Abbotsford, the Canucks probably had higher expectations for their former top draft pick.