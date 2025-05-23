Top NHL pundit skeptical of new Canucks coach

Despite being a fairly unpopular hire amongst fans and pundits alike, new Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote has been given the benefit of the doubt around the NHL. But he's going to have to prove himself.

Former NHL star Ray Ferraro, an ESPN commentator and analyst who twice scored 40 goals in his playing days, had some good things to say about the new Canucks boss. He shares many of the same questions with the rank and file.

"I think Footie's a good coach. Is he gonna be a great head coach? I guess we're gonna find out," Ferraro assessed on "Donnie & Dhali" Thursday. "I'm interested because he's really direct. I can see why him and [Rick Tocchet] were tight, why they fit together. There's no really beating around the edges. Here we are, this is what we need to do, this is how we're going to do it.

"I'm really interested to see who the staff is fills around him because he won't be coaching the defence anymore. When you're the head coach, you're the manager. I guess we're gonna have to see, because, how will they run a power play? Hopefully, better than last year. How will they attack offensively? Remember, at the start of the year, they wanted to get more motion. They wanted to attack off the rush; it didn't work.

"But they tried a different tact. I'm curious to see what Adam's thoughts are on how they're gonna create offense. That's something that needs to be a little more fluid, and can you find a way to do it?"

Foote, 53, was a standout defenceman back in his playing days and a two-time Stanley Cup champion, but the former Olympic Gold medalist was never a full-time coach at the NHL level before joining Rick Tocchet on the Canucks in the 2022-23 season.

The Canucks are gambling on success with a rookie head coach who's on the older side relative to his experience in the trade, so Ferraro's assessments are both fair and honest.

Much will fall on the shoulders of Foote's assistants once they are brought in, hired, and named.