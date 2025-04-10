Top 3 Canucks storylines to watch after playoff dreams crushed

No. 1: Will Rick Tocchet stay or go?

The elephant in the room, and the low-hanging fruit, is Rick Tocchet's future, or lack thereof, with the Canucks.

Tocchet, 61, had won 70 of his first 118 games in charge of the Canucks and made just the second postseason appearance of his NHL head coaching career with Vancouver's playoff run last year.

This year, though, the Canucks bench boss is guaranteed to win fewer than half of the team's 82 games, with just 36 wins and four games remaining on the schedule.

There's plenty of noise around Tocchet and the Philadelphia Flyers, and it's been rumoured that Tocchet could command a large chunk of change both from the Canucks and on the open market.

It's unclear if the Canucks are willing to stick their necks out that far for a head coach who lacks a winning resume at the helm of an NHL bench and lost control, or never took control, of his locker room, in respect to the Pettersson-Miller ordeal.

According to the NHL Media site, only the lowly Chicago Blackhawks (24.5) average fewer shots on goal per game than the Canucks (25.6), which speaks to the low octane, mundane style Tocchet prefers the Canucks to play, especially in the abence of Miller (traded) and Pettersson (injured).

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes loves playing for Tocchet, and that will have an influence, but the Canucks cannot fully place one player or coach above the team and the franchise.

Aside from Hughes, the Canucks have generally played extremely hard for their coach, and we can point to the comeback win over Dallas as the greatest example of that to date. To say this will be an interesting offseason in Vancouver would be a vast understatement.