Can the Canucks afford to keep Rick Tocchet beyond this season?

The Vancouver Canucks may not be able to afford to keep head coach Rick Tocchet, literally or figuratively.

Tocchet, 60, is out of a contract this summer, and by the account of multiple reports, is in no rush to renew his contract with the Canucks.

Since being hired by the Canucks in 2023, Tocchet has posted a 104-62-26 record, though the Canucks' 34-27-13 record this season under Tocchet is one that has them quite a ways away from a playoff spot.

Irfaan Gaffar reported Monday that the Canucks know exactly what Tocchet wants in terms of money, but a decision could ultimately revolve around captain Quinn Hughes.

"I’ll say this about the Canucks & Rick Tocchet. VAN knows exactly what he wants in terms of $. The biggest thing in all of this is Quinn Hughes," Gaffar said on X. "The captain and coach have an extremely good relationship. Not sure how a new coach/system/lack of plan would go over in that room."

Noah Strang of the Daily Hive Vancouver followed up on this, noting that Tocchet's current salary is just $2.75 million, while Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan, the league's highest-paid coach, currently sits on a more cushy $5.5 million salary.

So, while Tocchet earning more than or equal to $5 million is probably unreasonable, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner is likely to get a raise, and a substantial one should he test the open market.

After firing John Tortorella, the Philadelphia Flyers emerged as a popular destination for Tocchet, and the Canucks' bench boss spent many years in Philadelphia as a player.

Should the Canucks, who are just 21st in the NHL in goals per game with 2.84, even consider bringing back Tocchet in the first place?

A lot could come into play, as Gaffar alluded to. If Tocchet were to be allowed to leave Vancouver, it opens the door that much further for Hughes to leave in 2027 and join brothers Jack and Luke in New Jersey.

If the Canucks miss the playoffs, as they are projected to, the Canucks could have a lot to consider in the summer.