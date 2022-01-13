Thatcher Demko's return to the Vancouver Canucks is imminent

According to multiple reports, injured Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko joined Kevin Lankinen as one of the two main goalies for Thursday's practice session. Demko's return has been alluded to for the last few weeks, and it appears that a conclusion to the seemingly endless rehab and preparation is in sight for the all-star netminder.

Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reported Thursday that he believes fellow goalie Arturs Silovs, who did not partake in the main session with Demko and Kevin Lankinen, skated prior to the start of practice. The 23-year-old Silovs is still waivers-exempt, so he can be re-assigned to the AHL if and when the Canucks feel optimistic and comfortable with Demko's health.

Looks like Demko has his own net at #canucks practice today. Believe Silovs was on ice prior to main group. Forbort skating with non contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/l6agYrpcvR — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) December 5, 2024

Demko, 28, has not appeared in any games for the Canucks this season and last took the ice in an April 21 Stanley Cup playoff game against the Nashville Predators. Demko stopped 22 of 24 shots as the Canucks claimed a 4-2 victory against Lankinen's Predators in Game 1.

How a Thatcher Demko return affects Canucks

From a salary cap perspective, it is worth noting that Demko's return to the Canucks could have a positive effect that reaches beyond the playing surface. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Thursday morning that defenseman Filip Hronek had been placed on LTIR, among other transactions.

Since the Canucks have exceeded the NHL's cap ceiling by using LTIR, they are no longer accruing daily cap space, which will be useful come the NHL trade deadline in March. If Demko returns and the Canucks send Silovs back to the AHL, they will become cap-compliant again, allowing them to begin accruing cap space as they were before Hronek's injury.

As for what has happened on the ice, Lankinen has filled in admirably for the injured Demko, posting a 12-3-3 record, a 2.66 GAA, a .906 save percentage, and two shutouts. For context, Lankinen's career-high wins in an NHL season is 17, set back in 2020-21 in his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The problem for the Canucks, though, is that Silovs has not lived up to the hype and heroics that made him a household name during the Stanley Cup playoffs last season. In seven games, Silovs is 1-4-1 with a 4.11 GAA and .847 save percentage. Silovs's .847 save percentage is the third-worst in the NHL among goalies who have played at least two games this season.

Assuming Demko is at or near 100%, he will almost assuredly give the Canucks better games than what Silovs has provided them with to this point.