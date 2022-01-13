Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen makes NHL history in win over Sabres

A lot of the talk surrounding the Vancouver Canucks has been about the team's porous record at home in front of the Rogers Arena faithful. But the Canucks, led by goalie Kevin Lankinen, have at least given fans something to cheer about when the game is on TV.

According to Sportsnet Stats, Lankinen is just the third goalie in NHL history to start a season with a perfect 9-0-0 record on the road away from home. Detroit Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot also achieved this feat last season, and before he and Lankinen, Glenn Hall was the last one to make it happen. That was back in the 1964-65 season.

#Canucks Kevin Lankinen joins Glenn Hall (1965-66) & Cam Talbot (2023-24) as the only goalies in NHL history to start 9-0-0 on the road pic.twitter.com/bn19rtclLy — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 29, 2024

Lankinen, 29, impressively made 31 saves on 34 shots against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, and with the help of a dominant and efficient performance from winger Conor Garland, the Canucks goalie made a bit of history in the process.

How Kevin Lankinen can make NHL history with Canucks

Next up for the Canucks is a *checks notes* Sunday morning matchup with the Detroit Red Wings in Detroit, which would be set to take place at 9:30 a.m. back home in Vancouver.

If the Canucks roll out Lankinen for yet another start ahead of struggling backup goalie Arturs Silovs, Lankinen can become the first and only goalie in NHL history to have a 10-0-0 record away from home to start the season.

Now, here is the kicker: according to Statmuse, Lankinen is 4-2-0 in six career games against the Red Wings, putting up a 1.68 GAA, a .947 save percentage, and one shutout. However, Lankinen has not faced the Red Wings since Nov. 23, 2022, and has lost each of his last two starts against the Winged Wheel.

Lankinen and the Canucks have been dominant away from home, but if the Finn wants to make history, he will have to do so in the absence of J.T. Miller with bit part contributors in front of him on defense.