Rick Tocchet accepts dream NHL coaching job, to no surprise

At long last, former Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has accepted his most ideal NHL head coaching job, signing on with the Philadelphia Flyers for a reported five years Wednesday.

Tocchet, 61, leaves the Canucks as the coach with the second-highest points percentage (.608) in franchise history and a 108-65-27 overall record.

"I am very happy to welcome Rick Tocchet as our head coach. During this process, it became clear that Rick was the absolute right coach to lead our team," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said of the former Canucks coach. "He has enjoyed the highest level of success both as a player and coach. Rick's ability to teach and understand his players, combined with his passion for winning, brings out the best in young players at different stages of their development and has earned the respect and confidence of highly talented All-Stars and veteran players alike."

Does that last bit remind anyone of Quinn Hughes at all?

Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Flyers. Sounds like the deal is in the range of five years, $25 million total. — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) May 14, 2025

Anthony SanFilippo reported Wednesday that Tocchet's contract with the Flyers is in the range of five years and $25 million total, suggesting an average annual value of $5 million. The Canucks reportedly came close to this offer in recent weeks, but Tocchet was already on his way out of Vancouver.

Now, it's official. Tocchet is back home in Philadelphia.