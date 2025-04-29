Rick Tocchet officially chooses to leave Canucks on his own accord

Head coach Rick Tocchet has officially elected to leave the Vancouver Canucks and pursue other opportunities, he and the team announced in a press release Tuesday.

Tocchet, 61, leaves the Canucks after serving behind the bench for parts of three seasons, compiling a 108-65-27 record, a .608 points percentage, and seven wins in 16 playoff games.

The reigning Jack Adams Award winner is now free to pursue opportunities, with clubs like the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, and Anaheim Ducks among the top head coaching vacancies around the NHL.

“I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks. Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time," Tocchet said in the press release. "While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey."

Canucks president Jim Rutherford also issued a statement in the release, affirming the organization's unrelenting efforts to try and keep Tocchet aboard. Ultimately, it was Tocchet who elected to part ways with the Canucks.

“This is very disappointing news, but we respect Rick’s decision to move to a new chapter in his hockey career. We did everything in our power to keep him, but at the end of the day Rick felt he needed a change," said Rutherford. "He is a good friend, a good coach, and we can’t thank him enough for all he did for our organization. Toc is a stand-up guy, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Canucks are now one of eight NHL teams looking for a new head coach, joining the Flyers, Rangers, Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Kraken, and Bruins.

Tocchet leaves the Canucks with a .608 points percentage, good for second in team history behind only Alain Vigneault (.632).