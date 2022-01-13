Return of absentee players can't come soon enough for Canucks

We would contend that the Vancouver Canucks have had to contend with more adversity than any other team in the NHL so far this season. Who else has had players dealing with the combination of a first-of-a-kind hockey injury, bereavement, a cancer diagnosis and needing to take an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons?

That the Canucks have been able to compile a 10-6-3 record through their first 19 games of the season, is nothing short of remarkable. For all the foibles of this team, the one thing you cannot critique is their collective mental fortitude.

The concern is, that the roster could be close to breaking point, if they don't get at least some of their absentee players back sooner than later. Let us explain.

Some key players currently out for the Canucks

As things stand, Thatcher Demko, Derek Forbort and J.T. Miller are all listed as being on injured reserve. However, along with Brock Boeser who is also injured but close to a return, they all still remain on the books for salary cap purposes.

The reason for this, is to avoid using Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), so that the Canucks can continue to accrue cap space daily. However, this has led to a situation where they have 22 of 23 roster spots filled, but are unable to call up another player to help navigate their season-long six-game road trip. (As per PuckPedia, at the time of writing the Canucks only have $730,611 of cap space.)

Certainly we can appreciate the reluctance to place someone such as Demko on LTIR, in order to fill up that final roster spot. Cap space is a valuable commodity, with the Canucks wanting to put themselves in the best possible position to make a move prior to the Mar. 7 trade deadline.

This all said, again, the Canucks could do with getting one or more of their absentee players back as soon as possible. The question is, who and when?

The best bet to return first

Boeser ironically seems the most likely candidate - ironically in the sense that he's the only one of the four not on injured reserve. He travelled with the team out East and is back skating with the team without a non-contact jersey as of Monday, which bodes well for his return, albeit you never take anything for granted when it comes to the Canucks.

Demko similarly made the trip out East, but a recent report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, seems to suggest the Canucks will wait until the team comes back home before starting him in goal. Forbort is dealing with a knee issue, with his earliest return date expected to be Dec. 6, which is the date of the team's first game back in Vancouver (against the Columbus Blue Jackets).

Last but certainly not least, is Miller, who's announced indefinite personal leave caught most people off-guard. The positive is that due to the nature of his absence and non-roster designation, he can be reinstated to the team at any time.

This still leaves the question of when, which according to Friedman, also won't be until the Canucks return from their current road trip. Yes, it's of course excellent news that Miller's absence seemingly won't be long-term, but it also doesn't help the Canucks at this moment in time. (To be clear though, a person's personal well-being and health trumps being available to play.)

So ultimately, it sounds as if Broser will be the only one likely to return during the current road trip, and that would only get them back up to 22 players! In other words, the Canucks are going to just have to hope they can come through the remaining five road games unscathed, before finally getting additional reinforcements once they return to Vancouver.

