Report: Canucks defenceman undergoes season-ending operation

According to a report from Vancouver Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, Canucks defenceman Noah Juulsen has undergone an operation to repair a hernia, and it "sounds like" his season is over.

Juulsen, 27, last played for the Canucks back on Feb. 2, playing 11:57 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit. If Juulsen's season is indeed over, the 6-foot-2 former first-round pick finishes his second full season with the Canucks with no goals or assists in 35 games played while averaging 16:17 of ice time.

And, despite having only played 35 games and having missed some games since his last appearance, Juulsen is tied with Elias Pettersson for third on the Canucks in blocked shots, with 60 blocks. Juulsen's 101 hits rank third on the Canucks, trailing only Dakota Joshua (101) and Kiefer Sherwood (314) at the time of this writing. The now-departed J.T. Miller is fourth with 92.

The Canucks acquired Victor Mancini from New York in the Miller trade, and they also added Marcus Pettersson from Pittsburgh while calling up Elias Pettersson from the AHL Abbotsford Canucks. With those reinforcements on hand and with the Canucks no sure things to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, shutting down Juulsen for the year was the best call.

By having this operation done right away, the Canucks will avoid any risks of Juulsen not being back in shape or ready to play next season, even in the case of any potential setbacks. Juulsen is one of a whopping 13 defencemen to appear in a game for the Canucks this season.