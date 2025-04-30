Recently fired coach ruled out for Vancouver Canucks opening

The Vancouver Canucks have seemingly taken themselves out of the sweepstakes for Mike Sullivan, who was recently fired by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After Rick Tocchet decided to move on from the Canucks Tuesday, president Jim Rutherford held a press conference to discuss Tocchet and potential replacements, though it sure sounds like Rutherford knows he cannot land Sullivan or he's pulling the Canucks out of the running early.

Rutherford: “I know my good friend Mike Sullivan does not want to leave the East” — Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) April 29, 2025

“I know my good friend Mike Sullivan does not want to leave the East,” Rutherford was quoted as saying by Harman Dayal of The Athletic. Rutherford has not necessarily done himself any favors lately with his comments in the public sphere, and this will not help his case.

Sullivan, 57, is widely considered to be the top head coach on the market right now not named David Carle, and the Canucks, who apparently still aspire to compete, know they either can't or won't be able to scoop up Sullivan.

If Sullivan indeed remains in the East as Rutherford expects, teams like the New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Boston Bruins will be in hot pursuit of the two-time Stanley Cup winning coach.

This leaves the Canucks with names like Peter Laviolette, also fired this season, and rookie coach Manny Malhotra among their top options at this moment in time.