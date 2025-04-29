Why Mike Sullivan is a fit for Canucks, and why he shouldn't come to Vancouver

Mike Sullivan is now a free agent after being let go by the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday, and while he might be a good fit for what the Vancouver Canucks are looking for, it's highly unlikely he hops the border to come to British Columbia.

For starters, the Canucks are a competitive team, but they are not necessarily in a position to succeed like other teams without coaches are. Sullivan, who played for and began his NHL coaching career with the Boston Bruins 20 years ago, might opt to return to his hometown team. The New York Rangers, who drafted Sullivan in 1987, are also in need of a coach to help them win now.

The Canucks are still in the process of trying to retain head coach Rick Tocchet, who was Sullivan's assistant in Pittsburgh and won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins during his tenure there. Would Sullivan want to replace his buddy and former teammate? Would Sullivan be OK with not having a dedicated practice rink?

Sullivan, 57, was also already fired by the Canucks once. Sullivan was the assistant to John Tortorella, also a free agent, during the latter's one-year tenure in Vancouver in the 2013-14 season. They eventually got the boot from the Canucks in lockstep.

For Sullivan, a return to Vancouver just doesn't make sense. Like Tocchet, Sullivan will be aware of the many specters clouding the Canucks' future. Yes, Quinn Hughes could leave for free in 2027, and yes, Elias Pettersson just had the worst season of his NHL career. And who knows if Thatcher Demko can be what he once was?

The Canucks have already burned through Bruce Boudreau and, potentially, Tocchet in the last three seasons. Sullivan just spent 10 years at the helm of the Penguins. Can former Pittsburgh pals Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford convince Sullivan to sign on for such a volatile operation that they themselves lead?

Sullivan might be the best man out there to keep the Canucks competitive, but if the Penguins don't want Sullivan to do that for them, why should the Canucks?