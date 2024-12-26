Ranking which Vancouver Canucks made the 'naughty' or 'nice' lists in 2024

Nice: Quinn Hughes

Well, this one was easy, wasn't it? Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has been so good this year that he may as well be considered as one of Santa's honorary elves.

Hughes has 15 goals, 74 assists, and 89 points in 80 games in 2024 and won a Norris Trophy to boot. Without a doubt, Hughes has been the Canucks' best player, the NHL's best defensemen, and one of the NHL's best players overall in 2024.

A violent run-in with his good buddy, Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris, caught the attention of authorities in the North Pole, but Hughes's unlucky mistake was never likely to remove him from Santa Claus' good graces this year.

Sources tell The Canuck Way that Hughes's role in pacifying the media and downplaying the Pettersson-Miller talks may have inspired Santa to name a baby reindeer after the Canucks captain in the future. Well done, Quinn.