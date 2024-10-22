Quinn Hughes: The Most Valuable Canuck Right Now

Right now, there’s no player more valuable for the Canucks than Quinn Hughes in my opinion. And honestly, it's not even close. He’s the guy driving this team forward, albeit in his own particular way.

Quinn Hughes is the captain now. And while that ‘C’ on his chest is definitely not for show, it’s almost like a badge that says "Yeah, I’m the guy." The Canucks had been missing that presence in the locker-room for a while. After Bo Horvat’s departure, he left a bit of a void when it came to leadership. Enter Hughes.

It shows in how he carries himself on the ice. He’s vocal, he’s commanding, and he’s able to lead by example. It’s a tough spot to fill, but Hughes seems comfortable in it. And it’s not just about talking or being a good locker room presence—he’s backing it up with elite play.

A Two-Way Monster

Hughes doesn’t just put up points (even though his numbers are well on the way to matching last season’s, more on this later). He’s evolved into a complete, two-way defenceman. When you think about the elite blueliners in the NHL, a lot of them either specialize in offence or defence—but Hughes is doing both.

It’s on defence where he’s really shown growth. The narrative that Hughes is a liability in his own zone? Completely gone. He’s stronger, more positionally sound, and isn’t afraid to shut down top forwards. He’s logging huge minutes against the other team’s best players and he’s not doing a bad job. He’s quickly becoming one of the most well-rounded defencemen in the NHL, and at just 24 years old, there’s still more room to grow.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Across five games in October, Hughes has posted impressive numbers, particularly excelling as a playmaker and, as stated above, showing strong leadership as team captain. In those five games, Hughes has recorded one goal and three assists, for a total of four points. His defensive contributions are evident too, with a +2 rating overall, including a standout +2 game against Calgary in the home opener.

One key factor that separates Hughes from other top defencemen, is his heavy workload. Hughes consistently logs significant ice time, averaging over 26 minutes per game, peaking at 31:29 against Philadelphia on Oct. 11. This high time on ice (TOI) reflects his role as a core piece on both ends of the ice, whether it's quarterbacking the power play or defending against opponents' top lines.

Hughes has also been firing a high volume of shots—23 in five games—including nine in a single game against Florida on Oct. 17, where he tallied a goal and an assist. Looking at the stats from the games so far, Hughes is more focused on setting up plays (three assists) rather than scoring goals himself, though his overall contribution remains highly valuable.

Comparing him to other similar elite defencemen, while Cale Makar might have a higher goalscoring touch and Roman Josi might be more balanced in his two-way game, Hughes' playmaking ability and consistent presence on the ice solidify him as one of the NHL's top defencemen. His combination of heavy TOI, playmaking, and leadership on the Canucks makes him a player to watch as the season progresses.

The Future is Hughes

When you look at the Canucks’ future, it’s built around Hughes. Yes, yes, I hear you; Elias Pettersson might be the flashy star and Thatcher Demko the key between the pipes, but the irony is that it’s ultimately Hughes who will determine how far this team can go. He’s the gel that holds it all together. The rebuild—if you want to call it that—won’t work without him.

We’re literally watching this guy grow into one of the NHL’s top defencemen, and it’s happening right in front of our eyes. If he keeps this pace, he could legitimately rack up back-to-back Norris Trophies, adding another one this season. That’s the level of play we’re talking about here.

Kevin Lankinen looking like the deal of the century for Canucks. Kevin Lankinen looking like the deal of the century for Canucks. dark. Next

So yeah, Hughes is the Canucks’ MVP right now. And to be honest, it doesn’t seem like that’s changing anytime soon.

Recent Posts