Potential Canucks trade target speaks on possible move: 'I hate the Canucks'

The Vancouver Canucks need wins and points, and, perhaps most importantly, need to stay healthy. They are a team that already lacks depth in the worst way, and the smallest issues can magnify this simple fact.

But that is what trades are for, after all.

The biggest issue bedeviling the Canucks at the moment is the defense, and more specifically, the lack of natural puck-movers on defense. With Filip Hronek still on long-term injured reserve, the Canucks are relying solely on Quinn Hughes to make things happen.

When Hughes is not on the ice, the Canucks are having a flat-out bad time out there.

So, that is why the Canucks have been linked to so many defensemen in hypothetical trade proposals and other rumours over the last few years. One of those defenders is Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who was a popular name last year, even after the Canucks traded with the Flames to acquire Nikita Zadorov and, later, Elias Lindholm.

There is just one issue, though. Andersson hates the Canucks and would prefer to remain a Flames lifer.

“I love playing here, and I’ve always loved playing here, and that’s never going to change,” Andersson told Sportsnet regarding staying in Calgary. "I hate the Oilers, I hate the Canucks, and that’s just the way I am. Of course, I would love to stay here, but I’ve heard from everyone else who has been in my situation that it’s a business. So we’ll see what happens.”



Andersson, 28, has two years remaining on his contract, including this one, at a $4.55 million cap hit. The Flames, who trail the Canucks for a wildcard playoff spot by one point with a game in hand, still need to prioritize rebuilding and getting younger.

As good as Andersson is and as close the Flames are to the postseason, Calgary knows that the stoic Swede could fetch them a haul in a potential trade deadline deal. After all, the Philadelphia Flyers managed to get a first-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Sean Walker, even if they had to take on Ryan Johansen's contract to make it happen.

Plus, Walker was a pure rental at the time and was only one year removed from a season-ending torn ACL. Andersson is bigger, better, and cheaper than the $5 million cap hit Walker now has after signing with the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency.

“I’ve got no say in it. I have a six-team no trade list, so it’s out of my hands. July 1 is when I can re-sign, and we’re in January," Andersson added. "It’s not like I’m sitting on a full no-move."

It remains to be seen whether the Canucks are on Andersson's no-trade list or not, but if they aren't, Andersson should be atop the Canucks' list of potential trade targets over the next few weeks and months.