Vilmer Alriksson receives recognition at NHL rookie tournaments
By Paul Taylor
Simply put, the 11th edition of the Young Stars Tournament in Penticton, British Columbia was a resounding success for the Vancouver Canucks. They beat the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames, to finish with a perfect 3-0 record.
There are any number of Cancuks prospects who deserve individual recognition for the way they performed during the tournament. This includes goalie Nikita Tolopilo, who had a shutout in the first game versus the Oilers, and winger Arshdeep Bains, who looked good throughout the three games.
However, another Canucks player worthy of praise is Vilmer Alriksson, who finished tied for scoring in the tournament with three points. Among those giving kudos, was Steven Ellis of the Daily Faceoff., who named his top 15 standouts from this summer's various NHL rookie tournaments.
High praise for Alriksson
Brad Lambert of the Jets and the Flames' Sam Morton also received credit from Ellis, when it came to the Young Stars Tournament in Penticton specifically. However, in respect of Alriksson, he said: "A fourth-round pick in 2023, it’s hard to miss all 6-foot-6 of Alriksson on the ice. But he’s more than just a big body, showing some considerable skill and an excellent shot. Alriksson’s pure strength allows him to beat opponents quite easily often, and he’s not that bad of a skater, either. He landed some massive hits, which helped him gain some new fans along the way. Alriksson is a long shot to become an NHLer at this point, but his camp performance was impressive."
As much as the 19-year-old might still be considered by many as a long-shot to make the NHL, his performances in Penticton can undoubtedly help change this narrative. He became stronger as the tournament went on, ending with two of his points -- including the game-winner -- coming in the Canucks' final contest versus the Flames.
Alriksson's scouting report ahead of last year's draft noted his abilities as a strong skater, with him often capable of finding open space all over the ice. Combined with his excellent shooting form even in tight spaces, this made him an intriguing threat in attack.
After being selected in the 2023 NHL entry draft by the Canucks, the forward played for the Guelph Storm last season. Adapting well to the OHL level, he finished the 2023-24 campaign with 33 points (17 goals and 16 assists) and 35 penalty minutes in 67 games.
Alriksson will now enter his second season with the Guelph, with more confidence and belief that he has what it takes to eventually play in the NHL. Certainly, he is now on the Canucks' radar more than ever, after what he achieved at the 2024 Young Stars Tournament.