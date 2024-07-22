5 things to know about the Canucks 2024 Young Stars Classic
By Paul Taylor
As we wrote earlier this month, Canucks training camp this year will take place in Penticton, British Columbia, for the first time since 2010. While you need more than just luck in winning, consider that the last time training camp was held in Penticton, the team went on to have their most successful season in franchise history.
As a result of training camp being held in Penticton, the city will also host the 2024 Young Stars classic. Here's everything you need to know about the tournament, which the Canucks announced on Monday:
1) The setup
This will be the 11th edition of the Young Stars Classic, which will feature prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. The tournament is a four-team, round-robin format which will comprise of four games in total.
2) The Canucks' schedule
The Canucks will play their three games as follows:
- Versus Oilers - Fri, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. PT
- Versus Jets - Sun, Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. PT
- Versus Flames - Mon, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m. PT
3) Who will play for the Canucks?
As per Mike Raptis of The Province, the Canucks have already confirmed Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Elias Pettersson and Sawyer Mynio will all be participating. Lekkerimaki is of particular interest as the team's top prospect, selected 15th overall in the 2022 NHL entry draft and named tournament MVP at the 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.
4) The venue
The games will all take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) between Fri, Sept. 13 and Mon, Sept. 16. There will also be an exhibition game between the Penticton Vees and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL, on Sat, Sept. 14 at 3:00 p.m. PT.
5) Fan entertainment
There will be plenty to keep people entertained during Young Stars Classic weekend. This will include the annual Young Stars Classic Party on the Plaza, as well as minor hockey skills and referee clinics.
As per the team's official site, full tournament packages will go on sale to the general public on Mon, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.