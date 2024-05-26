Vancouver Canucks: Top 5 moments of the 2024 playoffs
By Miles Bolton
The Vancouver Canucks’ first playoff run in front of fans in nearly a decade did not disappoint.
From an electric game one against the Nashville Predators over a month ago to a heartbreaking game seven against the Edmonton Oilers at the start of this week, the Canucks reminded the NHL that the playoffs are a special time in Vancouver.
The Canucks made a lot of memories this spring. Here are a few of the best:
5. Canucks score twice in 12 seconds to snatch game 1 from Predators
The first playoff game in Vancouver in nine years was worth the wait.
Down one goal in the third period, the Canucks needed just 12 seconds to flip the script. Quinn Hughes’ point shot was tipped in by Pius Suter at 8:59 of the frame. A few moments later, Dakota Joshua brought the house down.
Joshua received a pass from Conor Garland, then fired a shot over Juuse Saros’ blocker. The Rogers Arena crowd, still standing, erupted again.
4. Miller scores with 32 seconds left to give Canucks 3-2 series lead
Game five against the Oilers was the Canucks’ most complete effort of the playoffs.
Tied at two in the final minute of regulation, the game appeared to be headed to overtime. But when Elias Lindholm threw the puck at the net, deflecting off Elias Pettersson’s skate, it hit the post and bounced right to J.T. Miller.
Miller made no mistake, finishing the play off the back bar to put the Canucks ahead with 31.9 seconds remaining. Vancouver would hold on, winning 3-2 and taking the series lead.
3. Silovs shuts out Predators as Canucks advance to round 2
Arturs Silovs emerged as the Canucks’ playoff hero this spring. After losing Thatcher Demko and backup Casey DeSmith to injury in the first three games of the first round, it was Silovs who was tasked with closing out the low-scoring series.
After a tough game five loss at home, Silovs stopped all 28 shots he faced in game six. Pius Suter’s goal late in the third period was all the offence the Canucks would need to clinch the series.
Whether it was the magic of his paisley shirt or the relief from his intermission ice packs, Silovs remained calm under pressure and became Vancouver’s difference maker in the playoffs.
2. Boeser’s hat trick, Lindholm’s OT winner complete late game 4 comeback
The Canucks’ game four in Nashville was a game they had no business being in, let alone winning. The Predators took a 3-1 lead early in the third period and seemed destined to even the series.
But in the final three minutes of the game, the Canucks came to life. After Predators forward Colton Sissons hit the post on an empty net chance that would have certainly sealed the game, the Canucks made him pay.
Brock Boeser completed his hat trick by calmly tucking the puck into the Predators’ net with eight seconds left. In overtime, Elias Lindholm finished off the Canucks’ improbable comeback as they took a 3-1 series lead home for game five.
1. Canucks erase 4-1 deficit in game 1 comeback win against Oilers
Few games in Canucks history can top the insanity and resilience on display in game one of the second round.
The Oilers took a 4-1 lead in the second period and seemed in control of the game. Then, the Canucks stormed back in another comeback for the ages.
Lindholm cut the deficit to two goals late in the middle frame. In the third, Miller tipped in a Boeser pass from a bad angle to bring the Canucks within one. It would take Vancouver just 39 seconds to flip the narrative of the game.
After Nikita Zadorov’s rocket from the point tied the game, a streaking Conor Garland fooled Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner. Garland faked a slap shot, then slid the puck through Skinner. Like they had done in game one of the first round, the Canucks tied and then took the lead of the game in under a minute. Rogers Arena was in a frenzy for the remainder of the game.