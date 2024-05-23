Vancouver Canucks' top 5 goals of the 2023-24 regular season
By Miles Bolton
The Vancouver Canucks scored 279 goals during the 2023-24 regular season. This was their highest total since 1993-94 and tied for seventh-most in the league.
The Canucks hit double digits in a game for the first time since 1992, when the beat the San Jose Sharks 10-1 back in November. They scored eight goals once, seven goals twice and six goals five times.
That’s a lot of goals. And in the mix were a few highlight reel plays. Today we count down the top five Canucks goals from the regular season:
5. Conor Garland scores first of the season on backhand deke, Oct. 11, 2023
While Conor Garland’s name was thrown around as a potential trade piece at the start of the season, he and his teammates put on a show in the season opener — an 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Garland’s first was also the team’s first goal of the season. He scored on a give-and-go with Elias Pettersson early on, finishing with a quick deke to the backhand to put the Canucks up 1-0.
4. Sam Lafferty’s solo effort, March 25, 2024
Without any passing options, depth forward Sam Lafferty took the puck to the net by himself, tying the game at 1-1 against the Los Angeles Kings.
Lafferty evaded the Kings’ defencemen with a quick power move, and patiently outwaited an outstretched Cam Talbot to finish.
3. Elias Pettersson shows off his stickhandling, Jan. 8, 2024
On a two-on-one, Pettersson dragged the puck past a sliding K’Andre Miller. His first shot was stopped by Igor Shesterkin, but as he fell, Pettersson tucked in the rebound.
The goal put Vancouver up by two on the New York Rangers — a game they would eventually win 6-3, with this goal standing as the game winner.
2. Nils Höglander goes between the legs, Jan. 8, 2024
Another highlight reel goal from the Jan. 8 game against the Rangers, Nils Höglander followed up Pettersson’s effort with a nice move of his own.
Receiving a Pius Suter pass that was behind him, Höglander pulled the puck through his legs to his backhand, where he slid it underneath Shesterkin to put the Canucks up 5-2.
1. Höglander hits leg kick, goes bar-down, March 23, 2024
Spotting a streaking Höglander, Pettersson left him the puck for a breakaway chance.
Höglander froze Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom with a leg kick, then finished with a bar-down backhand deke to put the Canucks up 2-0. It was his second goal of the game, and held up as the game winner.