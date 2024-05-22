Canucks Top 5 games of the 2023-24 regular season
By Miles Bolton
It was a season to remember for the Vancouver Canucks. The team reached the 100-point plateau for the first time since 2011-12, the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2020 — and just the second time since 2011. They won 50 games in the regular season — a benchmark they’ve only hit three times in franchise history. And their regular season was the third-most successful in team history.
Not bad for a club many predicted to miss the playoffs.
Today, we count down the top five moments of the Canucks’ regular season.
5. Canucks hit double digits against Sharks, Nov. 2, 2023
Vancouver defeated the San Jose Sharks 10-1 on Nov. 2, 2023 in San Jose — the first time the Canucks had scored 10 or more goals in a game since 1992.
Quinn Hughes led the way with a goal and four assists, tying the Canucks’ record for points by a defenceman in a game, as the team’s power play struck four times.
Players up and down the Vancouver lineup contributed, with goals from Ilya Mikheyev, Andrei Kuzmenko, Sam Lafferty, Pius Suter and two from Anthony Beauvillier adding to the Canucks’ total.
4. Demko records shutout on Roberto Luongo ring of honour night, Dec. 14, 2023
It was fitting that on the night Luongo was immortalized high above the Rogers Arena ice, the Canucks’ current franchise goalie Thatcher Demko recorded a 36-save shutout.
The Florida Panthers were fourth in the Eastern Conference at the time, coming off a Stanley Cup Final appearance a few months before and again cementing themselves as a contender. They could not solve the Vezina candidate Demko, who recorded his third shutout of the season.
Dakota Joshua led the way offensively, scoring two goals.
3. Garland scores 2; Boeser, Miller hit big milestones, April 8, 2024
“Conor Garland! Conor Garland! Conor Garland!”
Garland’s 400th career NHL game was one to remember. He scored twice, the first his 100th in the NHL and his second the game winner, in a 4-3 Canucks win. His performance prompted the Rogers Arena crowd to chant his name.
Brock Boeser scored his 40th goal of the season — the first time in his NHL career that he's hit the milestone. J.T. Miller's three assists got him to 100 points for the first time in his career.
Vancouver went down 2-0 early in the first period, but erased the deficit by the end of the frame with goals from Garland and Hughes. Garland’s second goal, scored at 18:31 of the second period, held up as the game winner.
2. Canucks decimate Oilers in season opener, Oct. 11, 2023
The game that set the tone for the season.
The Canucks came flying out of the gates in their season opener, beating the Edmonton Oilers 8-1 as Boeser scored four goals.
Vancouver’s stars led the way in this game. Miller and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and three assists, while Hughes recorded three helpers.
1. Canucks beat Bruins in comeback OT victory, Feb. 24, 2024
No game in the regular season epitomized the “comeback Canucks” more than their Feb. 24 win over the Boston Bruins. The two teams entered the game as the top two squads in the NHL standings.
Down 2-0 in the second half of the third period, the Canucks fought back. Boeser scored on a set play, assisted by Nikita Zadorov and Miller. With just over a minute left in regulation, Filip Hronek tied the game on a shot through traffic.
In overtime, Boeser struck again, tipping in a J.T. Miller pass to win the game on the power play. Miller recorded three assists in the win.