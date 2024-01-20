Canucks game preview vs Maple Leafs: Expected lineups and how to watch
The Vancouver Canucks (30-11-4) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-13-8) at 4 p.m. at the Rogers Arena on Saturday night. This will be the second of two meetings between these two teams this season. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Martin Jones.
Expected Canucks lines vs Toronto Maple Leafs, Jan. 20
Elias Pettersson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev - Pius Suter - Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Ian Cole
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Maple Leafs, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Canucks game preview:
- Andrei Kuzmenko is expected to remain in the lineup against the Maple Leafs.
- J.T. Miller has 29 points in 33 career games against the Maple Leafs, leading all Canucks skaters.
- Elias Pettersson has 14 points in his last seven appearances for Vancouver
- The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 against Toronto and 3-2-0 in their last five.
- Saturday's matchup features two of the NHL's leaders in goals-per-game (Canucks are No. 1, Maple Leafs are No. 6)
- In their last five games against the Maple Leafs, the Canucks have won each game in which they scored three or more goals. They lost both games in which they scored two or fewer.
Expected Maple Leafs lines
Pontus Holmberg - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi - John Tavares - William Nylander
Matt Knies - Max Domi - Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann - David Kampf - Noah Gregor
Maple Leafs defense
Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie
Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren
Maple Leafs goaltending
Martin Jones is expected to start against the Canucks, with Ilya Samsonov backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Monday's Vancouver Canucks game will be broadcast on Sportsnet and can be heard via radio on Sportsnet 650.