Canucks' Pettersson Becomes First Player in NHL History to Do This
Elias Pettersson scored the game-winning goal for the Vancouver Canucks again, this time in their 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. By doing so, Pettersson made NHL history.
With his goal against the Penguins, Pettersson became the very first player in NHL history to score the game-winning goal in four straight road games. That's right: not Henrik Sedin, not Daniel Sedin, not Wayne Gretzky, and not Mario Lemieux. Elias Pettersson and Elias Pettersson only. Pettersson is also one of three players in NHL history to score four consecutive game-winners, period. "It's pretty cool!" Pettersson exclaimed in his post-game interview.
In his last four games, the 25-year-old has scored seven goals, five assists, and 12 points to go with a plus-9 plus-minus rating. Pettersson now has 22 goals, 35 assists, and 57 points on the season and is undoubtedly on pace for his second consecutive 100-point campaign.
"We're just trying to work hard and rely on each other," Pettersson said of the Lotto Line's strong performance. "See the play - what's ahead of us - try not to complicate things. Obviously, it's a very good start for our line, but yeah, like, keep going."
In addition to his game-winner, Pettersson scored the Canucks' third goal of the game late in the first period, assisted by Lotto linemate J.T. Miller. Miller finished with three assists after lending a helping hand on Brock Boeser's 26th and 27th goals of the season early in the first period. Altogether, the trio combined for nine points in a winning effort against the Penguins on Thursday night.
It's worth noting that Pettersson is a pending RFA and is due for a contract extension at the end of this season. Fellow Swede William Nylander just inked an eight-year, $92 million extension of his own with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, so Pettersson's continued elite play will be something to watch down the stretch.