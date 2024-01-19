Canucks game preview vs Coyotes: Expected lineups and how to watch
The Vancouver Canucks (29-11-4) host the Arizona Coyotes (21-18-3) at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Arena on Thursday night. This will be the first of three meetings between these two teams this season. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Connor Ingram.
Expected Canucks lines vs Arizona Coyotes, Jan. 18
Elias Pettersson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev - Pius Suter - Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Ian Cole
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Coyotes, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Canucks game preview:
- The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 against Arizona, and 4-1-0 in their last five.
- J.T. Miller has 20 points in 20 career games against the Coyotes
- Elias Pettersson has 13 points in his last six appearances for Vancouver
- The Canucks are first in the league in goals-per-game with 3.83, while the Coyotes are 20th in the league in goals against with an average of 3.00
- These two teams will play again on April 3 and then again on April 10 as the 2023-24 season winds to a close.
- The Canucks have scored five or more goals in three of their last five games against Arizona
Expected Coyotes lines
Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
Matias Macceli - Alex Kerfoot - Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley - Nick Bjugstad - Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone - Jason Zucker - Liam O'Brien
Coyotes defense
J.J. Moser - Adam Fox
Travis Dermott - Matt Dumba
Troy Stecher - Michael Kesselring
Coyotes goaltending
Connor Ingram is expected to start against the Canucks, with Karel Vejmelka backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Monday's Vancouver Canucks game will be broadcast on Sportsnet and SCRIPPS and can be heard via radio on Sportsnet 650.