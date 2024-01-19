The Canuck Way
Fansided

Canucks game preview vs Coyotes: Expected lineups and how to watch

By Jonathan Bailey

Vancouver Canucks v Arizona Coyotes
Vancouver Canucks v Arizona Coyotes / Zac BonDurant/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Vancouver Canucks (29-11-4) host the Arizona Coyotes (21-18-3) at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Arena on Thursday night. This will be the first of three meetings between these two teams this season. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Connor Ingram.

Expected Canucks lines vs Arizona Coyotes, Jan. 18

Elias Pettersson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev - Pius Suter - Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty

Canucks defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Ian Cole
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Canucks goaltending

Thatcher Demko will start against the Coyotes, with Casey DeSmith backing up.

Canucks game preview:

- The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 against Arizona, and 4-1-0 in their last five.
- J.T. Miller has 20 points in 20 career games against the Coyotes
- Elias Pettersson has 13 points in his last six appearances for Vancouver
- The Canucks are first in the league in goals-per-game with 3.83, while the Coyotes are 20th in the league in goals against with an average of 3.00
- These two teams will play again on April 3 and then again on April 10 as the 2023-24 season winds to a close.
- The Canucks have scored five or more goals in three of their last five games against Arizona

Expected Coyotes lines

Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
Matias Macceli - Alex Kerfoot - Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley - Nick Bjugstad - Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone - Jason Zucker - Liam O'Brien

Coyotes defense
J.J. Moser - Adam Fox
Travis Dermott - Matt Dumba
Troy Stecher - Michael Kesselring

Coyotes goaltending
Connor Ingram is expected to start against the Canucks, with Karel Vejmelka backing him up.

feed

How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:

Monday's Vancouver Canucks game will be broadcast on Sportsnet and SCRIPPS and can be heard via radio on Sportsnet 650.

Home/Canucks News