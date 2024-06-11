Vancouver Canucks fans have a humorous response to Jason Krog's hiring as skills and skating coach
Jack Adams Award winner Rich Tocchet's coaching staff will have a different look for the 2024-2025 Vancouver Canucks season. With assistant coach Mike Yeo's departure announced in late May, there were plans to move current coaches around and to add familiar faces.
A familiar face from his brief playing stint in Vancouver was officially added to the coaching roster earlier this week. Jason Krog, 48, played for the Canucks AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose and was called up to the Canucks roster during the 2008-2009 season. He will serve as the skills and skating coach for the upcoming season.
Krog succeeds Jarislov 'Yogi' Svejovsky who was promoted to assistant coach following Yeo's departure.
Vancouver Canucks fans have laughable reaction to the Jason Krog hiring
As expected, Canucks fans took to social media to share their reactions to the Krog hiring. Because it is the offseason, the initial responses had nothing to do with hockey. They were about Krog's full head of hair which is in direct contrast to Tocchet. "Bald theory is over," wrote one fan. Another posted, "I am concerned about the fit based on his full head of hair." Based on these responses, fans can expect Tocchet and others to joke about his plentiful hair multiple times in the upcoming season.
Other fans remember Krog's successful AHL career and believe this is a good hire for Abbotsford and Vancouver. One fan even went so far as to call him a "beast" in the AHL in his era. Krog played in 535 career AHL games and 202 NHL games. He holds the AHL record for the most assists (26) in a playoff series in 2008 when his Chicago Wolves won the Calder Cup. Krog was the 1998-1999 Hobey Baker Award winner following his four-year stint at the University of New Hampshire.
Though the undrafted native Canadian's playing career extended from 1999 to 2017, this appears to be the first coaching role for Krog.