Vancouver Canucks Coach Rick Tocchet's 1990s cooking video goes viral again
Vancouver Canucks Rick Tocchet's recently unearthed 1990s cooking video is once again making its rounds on the airwaves.
If you have not seen it before, it features Tocchet, sporting a mullet as he did during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, showing the world how to make spaghetti.
You may be thinking that Tocchet is demonstrating noodle making from scratch, but that is not the case. Tocchet is showing the world how to take the boxed noodles from the package to the plate.
Rick Tocchet's charisma shined forth thirty-plus years ago
The Jack Adams Award-winning Tocchet is thorough in the video. This characteristic has continued throughout his hockey career and contributed to his success as a player and coach.
He also shares a tip from his mother, one that a typical boy mom would give to her son. Tocchet's mother encouraged him to stir the noodles when they are cooking the pot, not just to dump them in and not pay attention.
Some fans find fault with his methods for two reasons. He did not cook the noodles exclusively in water, he added oil. The other one elicited an even more heated debate, to break or not break the raw noodles before putting them in the pan of water (and oil).
Last but not least, Tocchet discusses his spaghetti pet peeves, watery sauce and watery noodles. Cheese is a must-have. Ever the multi-tasker, Tocchet manages to make time in the process to read the sports page.
Tocchet has left DIY cooking videos behind and is busy this offseason on Vancouver Canucks-related business. He vowed to meet with the players both virtually and in person to keep the momentum going that the Pacific Division Champion Canucks developed in the 2023-2024 season. The Canucks lost in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers who are getting set to face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals.