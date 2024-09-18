Too early for Canucks to discuss a contract extension with Rick Tocchet
By Paul Taylor
Prior to arriving in Vancouver as the Canucks' head coach, Rick Tocchet was regarded as pretty average behind the bench. At least when it came to results, which is ultimately the bottom line in the NHL.
Consider that in six seasons combined with the Tampa Bay Lightning and then Arizona Coyotes, Tocchet had a coaching record of 178-200-60. The result was just one trip to the playoffs, in 2019-20 with the Coyotes, where they were knocked out in the first round proper. (There was a qualifying round first, due to the unique nature of the impact of COVID-19.)
Tocchet and the Coyotes mutually agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, and he awaited his next opportunity to be a head coach in the NHL. It eventually came in January of 2023, when he was brought in by the Canucks to replace the unfortunate Bruce Boudreau.
Tocchet did well enough, leading the Canucks to a 20-12-4 record over the remainder of the 2022-23 season, albeit it wasn't enough to qualify for the playoffs. Regardless, it was a promising enough start under the former NHL winger.
A special season in Vancouver
At the same time, no one could have anticipated what was to come in 2023-24. And if you did, let's hope you put some money on it! (Not that we are advocating for anyone to go out there and gamble.)
In any event, the Canucks had a campaign which at times must have felt like a dream to fans in Vancouver. By the end of the regular season, the team had won their first divisional title since 2012-13 and totalled the third-most points in franchise history with a 50-23-9 record.
The Cancucks would subsequently be knocked out in the second round, by an Edmonton Oilers team which would go on to contest the Stanley Cup Final. However, it was noted Tocchet's players took the Oilers to seven games, and you have to wonder how it would have played out if Thatcher Demko (for the whole series) and Brock Boser (for game seven), had been available?
When it was all over, Tocchet deservedly won the Jack Adams Award, handed out annually to the best head coach in the NHL. He became the third Canuck to take home the award, following on from Pat Quinn in 1992 and Alain Vigneault in 2007.
Tocchet a lame duck of sorts
With this in mind, there has been growing speculation that the 60-year-old deserves a contract extension. As things stand, he has one guaranteed season remaining on his current deal.
However, as far as general manager Patrik Allvin is concerned, there will be no such negotiations anytime soon. When asked by Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre about the Canucks' plans with Tocchet, Allvin said: "We have a club option for next year. I think with the relationship we have (with Tocchet) and the trust we have and the communication, I think when the time is right for both of us, and then obviously the ownership, we'll look into that."
It's not so much about Allvin and the Canucks wanting to wait for now, but his comments about there also being a club option for 2025-26 are interesting. Yes a club option is something, but given that it is just that, you can make the argument that Tocchet is still a lame duck of sorts, regardless.
Trust between Tocchet and the Canucks
There isn't really much more you can take away from Allvin's comments, other than what he said about trust. In fairness though, this is something Tocchet also believes.
Consider comments the 60-year-old made back in June. As per Steve Ewen of The Province, he said at the time: "I have a great relationship with Patrik and Jim (Rutherford). I’m not worried about it. I’m really honestly focused on this year. Those things will take care of themselves down the road. When there’s the time to talk, we’ll talk."
Certainly you can appreciate Tocchet having faith in himself, after what he achieved this past season. At the same time however, you know speculation about his future will only increase as the 2024-25 campaign progresses.
This will of course be regardless of how the Canucks are playing. For Tocchet's sake though, you hope the team is playing well enough to convince Allvin and company that they need to get him locked down for the long-term in Vancouver.